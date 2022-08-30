Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Luton’s Nathan Jones insists he meant no ‘disrespect’ after Steve Morison spat

By Press Association
August 30, 2022, 10:58 pm
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)
Luton manager Nathan Jones was involved in a post-match spat with Cardiff boss Steve Morison after his side’s 2-1 win (Nigel French/PA)

Luton manager Nathan Jones insisted he did not intend to show “malice or disrespect” after Cardiff counterpart Steve Morison accused him of lacking decorum following the Hatters’ 2-1 win in the Welsh capital.

The two managers were involved a touchline spat at the final whistle with Morison unhappy that Rhondda-born Jones, a self-proclaimed Cardiff fan, celebrated victory before turning in his direction to shake hands.

Jones said: “It was literally five or six seconds after the final whistle when I was emotional. One of my staff shook his hand before I did, then I did.

“I was overjoyed, winning at my boyhood club. That sometimes gets the better of you, but no malice or disrespect was meant.

“If I’ve upset anyone I don’t mean to. I do 14 hours a day, I’m a passionate guy and sometimes I get carried away. If I’ve offended anyone I apologise.”

Morison was furious with Jones’ reaction at the final whistle, saying: “I just asked if he could have a little bit of decorum, do the celebrating afterwards.

“Shake your opponent’s hand, say ‘well done’, then go do a lap of honour, I don’t really care.”

When asked what Jones said to him in response, Morison said: “‘Who are you? It’s just about winning’.

“I think you do the respect stuff at the start and the end, I would never do that (what Jones did).”

Luton took control of the game in the second half with Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho both volleying home.

Romaine Sawyers halved the deficit five minutes from time, but Luton held on to move into ninth spot after a tricky start to the season.

“I wasn’t really worried but we wanted to kick-start everything.” said Jones, who guided Luton into the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last season.

“We’ve had less time than everyone to prepare because of the play-offs and had a really disjointed pre-season.

“We’ve bedded in new players and had seven players injured, so there hasn’t been too much wrong. We’re two or three points worse off than we should be, so it’s not the end of the world.”

Cardiff had gone seven hours of football without scoring before Sawyers struck and Morison hopes to sign a striker before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Revealing that Cardiff missed out on Ellis Sims and Liam Delap, who made respective loan moves to Sunderland and Stoke, Morison said: “We have been close. We just haven’t got one.

“We are working as hard as anyone in the Football League to bring someone in. If we do, then great, if not then we crack on because that is life.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jesse Marsch is racing against time to strengthen his attacking options (Danny Lawson/PA)
Striker search continues for Leeds after draw with Everton
Venus Williams kept her thoughts on her tennis future to herself after losing in the opening round of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Venus Williams keeps quiet on tennis future following US Open opening round loss
Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Middlesbrough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rob Edwards hopeful Watford can keep hold of key duo
Vincent Kompany is reshaping his Burnley squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Vincent Kompany excited by Burnley newcomer after win over Millwall
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (Tim Goode/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom pleased as Sheffield United go top after beating Reading
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel appears frustrated (Steven Paston/PA)
Thomas Tuchel tells Chelsea to ‘toughen up’ after defeat at Southampton
Onel Hernandez, pictured, earned praise from Dean Smith (Jacob King/PA)
Onel Hernandez is ‘breath of fresh air’ for high-flying Canaries – Dean Smith
Jim Goodwin was relieved to get through (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin hails League Two Annan after tough Premier Sports Cup test
Michael Beale’s side produced a dominant first-half display (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Mick Beale delighted after ‘gamble’ of unchanged QPR team pays off against Hull
West Brom manager Steve Bruce (David Davies/PA)
Steve Bruce: I’m glad I didn’t have to pay to watch West Brom’s draw…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0