Ebony Salmon keen to make the right impression with Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ebony Salmon keen to make the right impression with Lionesses

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 6:04 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 8:45 am
Ebony Salmon is back in the England squad for the first time since making her debut in February 2021 (FA handout)
Ebony Salmon is back in the England squad for the first time since making her debut in February 2021 (FA handout)

The experience of celebrating England’s Euro 2022 win alone in a hotel room three-and-a-half thousand miles away has made Ebony Salmon determined to make sure she is on the pitch for the next major success.

Salmon, called up by Sarina Wiegman for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg, is not a newcomer to the England squad, but the cap she earned in a friendly against Northern Ireland in February 2021 remains her only one to date.

Now the 21-year-old forward is back in a squad looking to make up for the loss of record goalscorer Ellen White, whose retirement has opened the door for Salmon to stake her claim as England seek the point they need to confirm their World Cup place.

When the Lionesses were beating Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley to lift the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley on July 31, Salmon was preparing for the Houston Dash’s match against Gotham FC in Harrison, New Jersey later that day.

She had her own quiet celebration alone before heading to the Red Bull Arena, where she scored the last of Houston’s goals in a 4-2 win – but the day increased her desire to return to the international arena.

“Any footballer wants to be part of those big moments,” she said. “You want to be part of every moment leading up to it but the end goal is those major tournaments. For me it makes me so much hungrier to push on and be part of those squads in the future.”

Salmon’s only England appearance to date lasted a few minutes as she replaced Rachel Daly in the 84th minute of the friendly against Northern Ireland 18 months ago.

Hege Riise was in interim charge that day, but Wiegman was soon in touch after her appointment to give Salmon a clear idea of what she needed to do to get back.

Salmon describes herself as a direct, pacey forward, but admits she must add consistency to her game. Eight goals in 14 games since joining Houston in June suggest that is coming, and earned a return to the England set-up.

“(Wiegman) told me what I needed to work on, the things she saw as my strengths but also the stuff holding me back and from being part of this environment,” Salmon said of their conversation last year.

Sarina Wiegman File Photo
Sarina Wiegman has helped improve Ebony Salmon (PA)

“The main thing was going back to my club, doing what I do well but doing it consistently. Recently I’ve been in that form which has earned me that call-up.”

Salmon is the only player based outside of Europe in Wiegman’s squad. She came through at Aston Villa before spells with Manchester United, Sheffield United and Bristol City.

She packed up for the United States last year to join Racing Louisville, where a frustrating start to this season led to a switch to Houston which has brought swift dividends.

With White announcing her retirement last week, Salmon now has a chance to stake her claim to a regular spot in the national team.

“Ellen has obviously done huge things for the game and big things for women’s football and to go out on such a high was really good for her,” Salmon said. “It leaves a spot open in the team that hasn’t been open as it is now for years.

“It creates more competition. There are a lot of really good players fighting for that spot. For me, if I can work on what I need to work on, being around these players in camp is only going to make me a better player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

More from Press and Journal

Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
Dreamgirls is a rollercoaster ride of a West End musical.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0