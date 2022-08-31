US Open day 2: Emma Raducanu’s title defence over at first hurdle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emma Raducanu’s defence of the US Open title is over after a first-round loss to Alize Cornet.

The 19-year-old was beaten 6-3 6-3 in windy conditions on Louis Armstrong Stadium but Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans safely reached round two to make it five British players through.

Rafael Nadal marked his first match at Flushing Meadows in three years by coming from a set down to beat Rinky Hijikata, while Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams bowed out.

Picture of the day

Rinky Hijikata enjoyed his tussle with Rafael Nadal (Charles Krupa/AP)

Shot of the day

HOLY MATCH POINT RAFA pic.twitter.com/sHsyYmPBAK — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Stat of the day

Bowing out

A feel-good moment ❤️ The NY crowd gives @andreapetkovic some love after what may be her final #USOpen match. pic.twitter.com/1gGE3XTS2X — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022

A warm handshake at the net for 🇺🇸 veteran Sam Querrey after his final professional singles match. 💙 pic.twitter.com/9YispA3ekQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Serena Williams is not the only player heading into retirement. German Andrea Petkovic, a former top-10 player and semi-finalist at the French Open in 2014, announced ahead of the tournament this would be her final grand slam while American former Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey is also calling it a day.

Czech mates

Linda in da HOUSE 🏠 17-year-old Czech Linda Fruhvirtova notches a first Slam win on her major debut with victory over Wang Xinyu, 6-3, 6-4!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/IioncJxz42 — wta (@WTA) August 30, 2022

After coming through qualifying, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova clinched her first main draw grand slam victory on Tuesday. The Czech production line of female talent appears endless, with fellow 17-year-old Linda Noskova and 16-year-old Sara Bejlek also coming through qualifying while Fruhvirtova’s 15-year-old sister Brenda is rocketing up the rankings.

Fallen seeds

Women: Emma Raducanu (11), Jelena Ostapenko (16), Amanda Anisimova (24), Elena Rybakina (25), Elise Mertens (32)

Men: None

Who’s up next?

Serena Williams will be back under the lights on Wednesday (Charles Krupa/AP)

Andy Murray and Serena Williams open the two sessions on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday for their second-round matches.

Murray takes on young American Emilio Nava in the day while Williams faces a tough task if she is to extend her farewell tour a little longer up against second seed Anett Kontaveit.

Also at night, Jack Draper will hope to showcase his rapid improvement against sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while Harriet Dart meets Dalma Galfi of Hungary, where victory would make her the new British number one.