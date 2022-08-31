Josh Mullin leaves Livingston to join Ayr on season-long loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Mullin has left Livingston to join cinch Championship leaders Ayr on a season-long loan.

The move is set to spell the end of the 29-year-old’s second stint in West Lothian, where he has netted 15 times in 123 appearances.

The former Ross County player has scored one goal in three games this season after returning from a loan deal at Hamilton but his Livi career now looks to be at an end with his contract due to expire next summer.

Manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “Last season, Josh was probably a bit premature in his decision to go out on loan but I also understood why.

“This season we both agreed that we would give it as much time as possible – but it hasn’t quite worked out the way we hoped in terms of game time for Josh. We are playing a slightly different system, or have been of late, and it’s left Josh with little game time.

“Josh is out of contract in the summer and has a young family and we both felt it was important that Josh went out and got as much game time as he could this season to give him the best possible chance for the following seasons.

“I want to go on record thanking Josh for everything he has done for Livingston Football Club and for being a top professional throughout both spells at the club.

“There have been plenty of highs in his time at the club and, for me, that’s how he will be remembered. We all wish him nothing but success in the future.”