Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu ready for ‘new experiences’ after US Open title defence ends early

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 7:32 pm
Emma Raducanu is looking forward to building her career (PA)
Emma Raducanu is looking forward to building her career (PA)

Emma Raducanu puffed out her cheeks and turned her focus to what comes next after an early end to her US Open title defence.

Having not lost a set in 10 matches at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu was unable to find the same form 12 months on in an admittedly very tricky first-round assignment against Alize Cornet and fell to a 6-3 6-3 defeat.

With her cap pulled low over her face, the 19-year-old did not shy away from her disappointment in a measured post-match press conference but also tried to see the bright side of her ranking falling to around 80.

While she will never be an anonymous tour grinder, the expectation now will be a little lower, the target on her back a little smaller, and the way forward presenting possibilities rather than pitfalls.

“Obviously it would have been great to defend the title,” said Raducanu, who expects to play smaller WTA events for the rest of the season.

“But I want new experiences. In a way I’ve kind of done that, so I want another tournament. It doesn’t really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament.”

The normal rules do not apply in women’s tennis at the moment. Of the 15 current and former grand slam champions in the women’s draw, only three were seeded in the top 10 in New York while six were unseeded.

Even all-time greats like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic had lengthy gaps between their first and second grand-slam titles, while Raducanu could look to Cornet, who is having the best slam season of her career at 32.

Former world number one Mats Wilander, who is working as a pundit for Eurosport, said: “I don’t see much of a difference from Emma this year compared to last year, except she was just confident and other players were scared to play her.

“It’s obviously a surprise that the defending champion goes out but, at the same time, she’s been on tour for a year and two months. It’s not a worry to me at all.

“In fact, I think this is a very, very important step in her career that defending this title is over and she can now focus on her tennis, and trying to get (her) ranking up in a normal way.

“Emma is good, but she’s not great. She had a lot of confidence last year, and she is a fighter, and she plays well.

“The only thing I don’t know is, I feel like she hasn’t quite found her identity as a player. Is she a bit of a risk taker? Does she play really aggressively? Or does she use her movement skills, and dial back a little bit and play with a little bit of variation?”

She has plenty of time to work those things out but again finds herself in the position of having to decide who to guide her.

Raducanu has been without a permanent coach since splitting from Torben Beltz in April. She has been trialling Russian Dmitry Tursunov, and there have been some encouraging signs, but she declined to say on Tuesday whether she was considering making the arrangement long term.

Emma Raducanu must decide whether to continue with trial coach Dmitry Tursunov
Emma Raducanu must decide whether to continue with trial coach Dmitry Tursunov, pictured (Joe Giddens/PA)

Just as important if not more so is her off-court work, with Raducanu physically well behind her peers as a legacy of finishing her schooling.

Niggling injury and illness certainly has not helped her this year, and trying to avoid that in future will be a key priority.

“If I look at how much tennis I played this year, or training I’ve done, it’s very, very minimal,” she said.

“We actually counted the days. From Rome to a bit after Wimbledon, I only played tennis for 14 days in two months and a half or something. It was pretty wild.

“Six weeks of training, already I feel like I’m so much better as a player. I definitely feel like I am growing in confidence.

Emma Raducanu will next play in Korea
Raducanu will next play in Korea (PA)

“I think the most important thing for me is just consistency of these weeks, of training, of competing. You lose a match, you’re on the practice court two days later.”

Raducanu is next scheduled to compete in Korea next month, and hopes she can quickly put this loss behind her.

“In the past, I would get really, really down because I wasn’t used to losing,” she said. “I think this year has definitely helped in a way.

“I know I can’t really mourn over a loss. I kind of got better at just picking myself back up quicker and quicker. But this one obviously hurts a bit because it’s my favourite tournament and obviously a lot of emotions in the past year.

“I’m proud for putting myself out there every match, every day. I know I’m pushing myself to be the best I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

More from Press and Journal

CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike
0
Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0