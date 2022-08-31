Wigan skipper Thomas Leuluai to retire from playing and take up coaching role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wigan skipper Thomas Leuluai to retire from playing and take up coaching role

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 8:10 pm

Wigan captain Thomas Leuluai is to retire at the end of the season and take up the role of assistant coach.

Leuluai, 37, who is in his second spell with the Warriors after also playing for New Zealand Warriors and London Broncos, is calling time on his career after 20 years as a professional.

He has been out with injury since June but has been named in coach Matt Peet’s squad for Friday’s home game against Catalans Dragons and will make one final appearance for New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up match against Leeds on October 8.

Leuluai said: “It’s been an incredible journey. Back in 2003 when I made my debut for the New Zealand Warriors, I never thought I’d be writing this 20 years later.

“When players and team-mates around me retired, I often wondered how they knew it was the right time to do so, but I can honestly say I feel so content with my own decision and it’s true what they say, you know when it’s time.

“I look back throughout the years and I just feel incredibly grateful for everything that rugby league has given me.”

Leuluai, who has so far made 325 appearances for Wigan, helped Peet’s men lift the Challenge Cup at Tottenham in May and is hoping to bow out with a third Grand Final ring.

Leuluai, who made his international debut at the age of 18 and was a member of the World Cup-winning team in 2008, will also join the Kiwis coaching team for the World Cup.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “Thomas Leuluai will go down as one of Super League’s greatest players.

“He is a fearless competitor who leaves everything on the rugby league field.

“I have been speaking to Michael Maguire about ways in which we can pay tribute to him. The idea of Tommy leading his beloved Kiwis out one final time made the hairs on my arms stand up.

“I will be there with my colleagues from Wigan supporting the Kiwis for one night and I urge as many rugby league fans as possible to join us.”

