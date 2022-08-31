Tyrese Campbell rescues late point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tyrese Campbell rescues late point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 9:52 pm
Stoke’s new manager Alex Neil (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Stoke's new manager Alex Neil (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Tyrese Campbell’s stoppage-time strike rescued a point for new Stoke boss Alex Neil as his tenure began with a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

The 41-year-old left his position as Sunderland manager on Sunday to pen a three-year deal at Stoke and endured a frustrating opening to his reign.

An out-of-form Swans side, who had managed only one win from six Sky Bet Championship games prior to this meeting, took the lead in the sixth minute through Joel Piroe.

A second-half Stoke onslaught was eventually rewarded with Neil’s bow salvaged by substitute Campbell’s late leveller.

It was the Potters who began the brighter of the two sides with the hosts unfortunate not to open the scoring in a fast-paced start.

Firstly, Lewis Baker capitalised on a slack Andy Fisher pass and attempted an audacious lob from range, only for the Swans’ stopper to tip the effort onto the bar.

The rebound then fell kindly into the path of Dwight Gayle, yet the forward could not generate enough power on his header to convert beyond a despairing Fisher.

A matter of seconds later, a scramble in the visitors’ box saw the ball pop up invitingly for Liam Delap, but he blazed an effort from point-blank range over.

Despite Stoke’s lively start to life under new boss Neil, it was the 510 supporters that had made the journey from South Wales who were soon celebrating.

An accurate and inviting delivery by Matthew Sorinola was met by the onrushing Piroe, who had the freedom of the Potteries as he converted with aplomb.

The hosts failed to learn from their mistake as the Swans duo combined again, yet Sorinola’s cross just eluded an outstretched Piroe.

The Potters gradually returned to the ascendancy and were unfortunate not to find a leveller as they tested the visitors’ loose grip of the game.

Swans’ number one Fisher was again spotted off his line – this time by a lively Gayle – but the long-range effort dropped narrowly wide.

Russell Martin’s side threatened to add a second through former Potter Joe Allen and goalscorer Piroe, but the hosts had keeper Jack Bonham to thank.

Neil tried to inspire a Stoke resurgence and Aden Flint soon had a chance to hand his new boss a reprieve, but the defender spurned a glorious chance.

The Potters dominated a one-way second half but struggled to break through a dogged Swans defence as Neil looked destined to oversee a loss on his bow.

However, Flint made amends for his earlier miss when he nodded a header back into the danger area for an alert Campbell to prod in a late equaliser.

