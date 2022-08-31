Derek McInnes expects Kilmarnock to take great confidence from beating Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes expects Kilmarnock to take great confidence from beating Hearts

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:40 pm
Derek McInnes was thrilled with a clean sheet (Will Matthews/PA)
Derek McInnes was thrilled with a clean sheet (Will Matthews/PA)

Derek McInnes heaped praise on his Kilmarnock team for shutting out Hearts’ much-vaunted attack at Tynecastle.

The Ayrshire side secured a hard-fought 1-0 win away to the Jambos as they progressed to the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

Manager McInnes believes they can take a huge amount of belief from handling everything the hosts could throw at them.

“I’m delighted,” he said. “We’ve searched for a clean sheet for a period of time now. Outwith the Old Firm, you’d have to say Hearts’ array of talent at the top of the pitch is next in line in terms of asking questions of you.

“I’m impressed with the Hearts squad Robbie Neilson has put together – I know they had a few injuries but that was still a strong team they had out, particularly in that front area. To get a clean sheet against that amount of talent you’ve got to do so much right and that should give us a lot of confidence.

“I don’t think we could ever be comfortable against those players but I looked how my team were in terms of their set-up and organisation.”

Killie were drawn at home to Dundee United in the quarter-finals.

“It’s a home tie, it gives us an opportunity and Dundee United will see it exactly the same way,” said McInnes.

“We can take confidence from beating a team like Hearts and if we can replicate a lot of what we did we can get to a semi-final and get to Hampden, which is always important for any club.”

Robbie Neilson feels Hearts’ heavy recent fixture schedule allied to their severe injury list took a toll on his team’s performance.

The manager has made it clear he plans to replenish his squad with further additions before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“It was frustrating,” said the Jambos boss. “We’d loads of possession but didn’t really do a lot with it.

“Killie scored the first goal with their first attack and that let them sit in and kill the game.

“We just didn’t have that spark that we’d normally have. A culmination of a number of games back-to-back and all the effort that’s been put in, we’re asking players to go again and again.

“Because of the injuries we’ve not had a chance to rotate and I think that had a big influence on the game.

“When we’re asking these guys to go again and again, you are going to get those performances at times.

“You want to be in European football but it has its effects on players especially with the number of injuries we have.

“If the match-winners who have that spark to go by people don’t have that sharpness, it’s difficult to break teams down. You could see that.

“We’re disappointed in the performance. I think we are better than that but you can see the fatigue in the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji has joined Manchester City on a five-year deal (PA)
Manuel Akanji ‘can’t wait to get started’ at Manchester City
Antony, left, has completed his move to Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Manchester United kick-off deadline day by completing the signing of Antony
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester
Arthur Ashe Stadium once again belonged to Serena Williams (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brilliant victory signals Serena Williams not ready for retirement
Jack Draper stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper joins Andy Murray in third round of US Open
Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)
On this day in 2013: Real Madrid confirm world-record signing of Gareth Bale
Serena Williams produced an excellent performance against Anett Kontaveit (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Serena Williams reveals Tiger Woods was behind her return to tennis
Jack Draper knocked out Felix Auger-Aliassime (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Jack Draper upsets Felix Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

More from Press and Journal

CR0037730 Overflowing bins due to the bin strike in Aberdeen. Castlegate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............27/08/22
Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike
0
Supplied by Shutterstock.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
Children aged two to five are being encouraged to get the nasal spray flu vaccine. Supplied by NHS Fife.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
Mackie’s of Scotland has doubled its sales of fruit ice creams.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
Berneray, part of the Bays of Harris Estate. Picture Eilidh Carr
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0