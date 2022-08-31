Liam Fox pleased with Dundee United’s response against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Fox pleased with Dundee United’s response against Livingston

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 10:47 pm
Liam Fox (left) was in caretaker charge following the departure of Jack Ross (right) (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox (left) was in caretaker charge following the departure of Jack Ross (right) (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox felt his players had responded to criticism of their recent performances in perfect fashion with a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup win at Livingston.

Sunday’s 9-0 loss to Celtic proved to be Jack Ross’ final game in charge, despite only taking over at Tannadice in the summer.

Fingers had been pointed at the United players for their role in that dismissal but Fox felt this victory was the ideal way to answer the critics.

He said: “I asked the players for a reaction off the back of a period of poor results, culminating in Jack losing his job. Their personal pride has been called into question and we needed a response. I think they answered that.

“I was really pleased with how we did in the first half and started the game. We got ourselves two goals up but we have to give credit to Livingston.

“They came out in the second half and pushed us all the way. And we had to dig deep. But it’s only one step on the way to hopefully getting back to where the club wants to, and needs to, be.

“This cannot just be a flash in the pan. That was the last thing I said to them in the dressing room.

“They will get credit on the back of tonight and we are through to the next round — which is great — but we’ve now got a difficult game on Saturday away to Motherwell and we need to build on this.”

In contrast, Livingston manager David Martindale was heavily critical of his team’s sluggish start which he felt ultimately cost them a place in the quarter-finals.

He said: “I think the first half was diabolical. We carried off where we ended the second half at Aberdeen and it’s not good enough.

“You cannot come here and give teams a two-goal start and expect to win games. Any level of football that’s never going to happen. But we can’t start games like that. As individuals there has to be a want and desire.

“I thought they bullied us in the first half. I thought the two strikers up top bullied us, we struggled to get on to second balls in midfield and that was the story of the second half.

“In the second half they responded and were much better. We were unlucky to get knocked out of the tie.”

