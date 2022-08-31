Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Dahl Tomasson hopes Blackburn can keep match-winner Ben Brereton Diaz

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 11:25 pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jon Dahl Tomasson is desperate to hang on to Ben Brereton Diaz after the Chile international fired Blackburn to a 1-0 win at Blackpool.

The 23-year-old has been strongly linked with moves to Fulham or Everton with the transfer window set to close on Thursday night, while there is also speculation he could head abroad.

But after his 16th-minute strike was enough to see off Blackpool and end Rovers’ three-game losing streak, Tomasson is anxious to keep hold of his striker.

The Rovers boss said: “He scored another great goal. He ran in behind the defenders at just the right moment, it was a goal of great timing.

“We know Ben is a top-quality player, so let’s just wait and see what happens tomorrow.

“Hopefully he’s still at Blackburn on Friday because we need his quality. He’s a great lad, too. He works so very hard around the place.

“If Ben isn’t staying, whoever comes in for him will need a lot of money. And whatever happens we’ll need to use our squad.

“Hopefully there will be one or two new signings coming in before the window closes.”

On the hard-fought win against local rivals, Tomasson added: “Derby games do tend to be difficult ones, but we had 3,000 brilliant fans behind us and I think they really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it.

“It was very intense at times, but with and without the ball we were good, we always looked dangerous.”

Blackpool have an in-demand striker of their own in Josh Bowler, and he threatened first at Bloomfield Road.

But Brereton Diaz showed his clinical side when he slotted home after being put in by Bradley Dack for what turned out to be the game’s only goal.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton admitted his team lacked the quality to get something out of the game.

He said: “I was delighted with the first 15 minutes. We came flying out of the traps, but then the goal came at a really bad time.

“It was a frustrating one, bordering on anger from me. We were too naive with our defending of the situation, and they score with their first opportunity.

“That hit the players hard, and to be honest that summed us up as a unit.

“There was lots of endeavour, energy and hard work out there, but we lacked quality in the final third.”

On the possibility of losing Bowler, Appleton added: “I’m hoping he stays of course. I’ve honestly got no idea whether he’ll go or stay.

“There is genuine interest there, so it’s set to be a big 24 hours for the club.

“If he goes it will make things doubly difficult for us.

“The transfer window is good for some clubs, but not necessarily for others. We won’t moan about it, though.”

