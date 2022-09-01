Deadline day: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be resolved and Chelsea could be busy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Deadline day: Cristiano Ronaldo future to be resolved and Chelsea could be busy

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 4:32 am
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer transfer window.

As Thursday dawned, the debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline was ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing over £80million has sparked suggestions Ronaldo could be allowed to go, with the forward linked with Napoli and Sporting Lisbon.

Ajax’s Antony (left) is expected to join Manchester United
Ajax’s Antony (left) is expected to join Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)

However, asked about the Portugal captain’s future, Ten Hag said: “We are happy with him, he is happy to be here and we want to make the season a success together.”

United’s moves for Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka remained works in progress as deadline day started, although the club, who have also been linked with old boy Memphis Depay, were hopeful of getting both deals across the line.

Chelsea too seem to be in no mood to put the chequebook away after finally getting their hands on £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday.

The Blues have been credited with interest in Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow amid claims they got nowhere with Paris St Germain’s Neymar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be returning to the Premier League
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be returning to the Premier League (Joan Monfort/AP)

However, Everton’s Anthony Gordon appears to remain out of their grasp.

Chelsea midfield Conor Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, has made four Premier League appearances for his parent club this season but has had suitors monitoring his situation in recent weeks should he become available again.

The Foxes are in the market to replace Fofana swiftly, with Reims defender Wout Faes reportedly in their sights, and they have also been linked with Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might need another midfielder and that was before Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during the win over Newcastle on Wednesday. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been touted as a possible target for the Reds.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Liverpool
Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

One midfielder who could be up for grabs during the final hours of the window is Youri Tielemans, with reports suggesting Leicester are open to offers of £25m for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

Arsenal are one of a series of clubs who have been credited with an interest in the Belgian, and the Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.

Champions Manchester City have invested heavily already, but may not be done yet with Borussia Dortmund’s Switzerland international defender Manuel Akanji another possible addition.

Southampton could have a busy day as they close in on Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios, but they will reportedly face competition from Leeds for PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dion Pereira re-joined Bradford on a season-long loan deal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move
Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)
Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA)
Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a…
Jon Taylor could feature (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield
Luton defender Reece Burke is being monitored after suffering a head injury (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan
Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of…

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'