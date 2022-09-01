Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:10 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 3:55 pm
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, right, has moved to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
  • Antony has completed his move to Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford future will be decided on the final day
  • Manchester City bring in Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal
  • Nottingham Forest make Willy Boly their 19th summer signing
  • The transfer deadline is 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland

1550

It is presentation day in Spain for Sergio Reguilon, who will spend the season on loan at Atletico Madrid from Tottenham.

1520

Bit of news from Spain where LaLiga giants Barcelona have terminated Martin Braithwaite’s contract. The 31-year-old Denmark striker joined the Catalan club in January 2020 from Leganes and has scored five goals and provided three assists in his 44 league games.

1500

Eight hours to go until the window closes! Plenty of time for business to be done. Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be a blue by the end of the day? Could Douglas Luiz end Thursday as a Gunner? Stay with us to find out…

1435

Bournemouth make a bold push forward into the post-Scott Parker era by boosting their ranks with the addition of defender Jack Stephens on loan from south coast rivals Southampton.

1430

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is remaining tight-lipped over possible transfer targets – but he did confirm Elland Road is a hive of activity on deadline day.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo
PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, left, has been linked to Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On possible last-ditch transfer deals, Marsch said: “No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. (Director of football) Victor (Orta) is active.

“Different discussions have been made about strikers. I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet.”

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, also refused to comment on reports linking winger Dan James with a move away from Leeds.

1410

1405

PA understands Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

The right-back has found himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to return to his former club.

The move is likely to be pushed through by Arsenal terminating Bellerin’s contract or by allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Hull have signed Adama Traore – no, not that one.

The 27-year-old Mali midfielder has signed a two-year contract after arriving as a free agent following his departure from Hatayspor.

1340

Oriol Romeu had a message for Southampton fans after calling time on his seven-year stint at St Mary’s to join Girona.

1300

Nineteen. That’s how many signings Nottingham Forest have made following promotion as Willy Boly becomes the latest new recruit at the City Ground.

The Reds have secured the Ivorian defender on a two-year contract after five campaigns with Wolves.

Over in Burnley, the Vincent Kompany revolution continues as striker Halil Dervisoglu joins on a season-long loan from Brentford. Only a 15th summer signing for the Clarets – those are rookie numbers.

1245

Another Championship deal is done as Blackburn bring in defender Clinton Mola on loan from Stuttgart for the rest of the season.

1200

This is not something you see every day! Leicester have made a signing – only their second of the window. The Foxes have moved quickly to replace Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for £70million, with the capture of Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on a five-year deal.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June, on lcfc.com.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

1136

Another bit of news from the second tier. Josh Harrop is free to find another club after leaving Preston by mutual consent.

1120

In the Sky Bet Championship, Watford are still reshaping their squad and former England international Danny Rose is a casualty as he departs Vicarage Road following the mutual termination of his contract.

1110

Josko Gvardiol has been linked with Chelsea this summer but the Croatian defender is staying in Germany after signing a one-year contract extension with RB Leipzig.

1030

1000

There’s movement in the blue half of Manchester too as City manage to recruit Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” the 27-year-old told mancity.com.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful.”

Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu has departed Southampton for Girona after spending seven years at St Mary’s.

0930

Manchester United get the ball rolling on deadline day by confirming the capture of Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax on a contract running until 2027 with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” he told manutd.com. “I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer window. The debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline is ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.

United’s moves for Ajax forward Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are works in progress.

Chelsea could flash the chequebook again on Thursday after completing the signing of £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday. Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow are reported targets for the Blues.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha might attract some late bids on transfer deadline day (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Liverpool may need midfield cover after Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s win over Newcastle, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz touted as a possible target for the Reds.

Will Arsenal make a move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans? The Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dion Pereira re-joined Bradford on a season-long loan deal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move
Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)
Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA)
Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a…
Jon Taylor could feature (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield
Luton defender Reece Burke is being monitored after suffering a head injury (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan
Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of…

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'