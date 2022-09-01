Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Chelsea offered ‘incredible deal’ for PSG forward Neymar

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 7:26 am
Chelsea have been offered an ‘incredible deal’ to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea have been offered an 'incredible deal' to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea have been offered an “incredible deal” to sign Paris St Germain forward Neymar before the transfer window closes on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. The Blues were approached about signing the 30-year-old, however, according to the paper, it could be a tough deal to get over the line during this transfer window as the London club pursue other targets.

The Times also carries Blues news, writing that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, 23, has been linked with the club in a potential swoop. However, it could easily be scuppered by his reported £126million price tag.

Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off final match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff.
Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk is reportedly valued at £25m (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, Brentford could be about to hijack Arsenal’s move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s forward Mykhaylo Mudryk. The 21-year-old Ukrainian forward is valued at £25m – which would smash the club’s transfer record. The Bees forked out £17.1m for winger Keane Lewis-Potter earlier this summer.

And the Daily Mail says Newcastle are “exploring the possibility of trying to sign” Youri Tielemans from crisis club Leicester. The 25-year-old midfielder has been a target for Arsenal throughout the summer.

Ajax’s Edson Alvarez
Ajax’s Edson Alvarez is keen to head to Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Edson Alvarez: De Telegraaf reports – via Metro – that the 24-year-old Ajax midfielder is keen to push through a move to Chelsea as owner Todd Boehly launches a £50m bid for the Mexico international.

Josko Gvardiol: The Daily Telegraph reports the Blues are closing in on a £77.7m deal for the 20-year-old Croatia defender.

