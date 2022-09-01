Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieran Trippier urges Newcastle to move on after cruel Anfield loss

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 10:02 am
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)
Kieran Trippier, left, has urged Newcastle to move on (Jon Super/AP)

Kieran Trippier says Newcastle cannot afford to let the last-gasp loss at Liverpool throw them off track, nor any frustration about the amount of stoppage time played at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men followed Saturday’s 9-0 demolishment of promoted Bournemouth with a less assured display when the Reds stepped back out at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Newcastle made life tough from the outset and went into half-time ahead thanks to record signing Alexander Isak’s emphatic strike on his debut.

Roberto Firmino equalised but Liverpool looked set to fall short in their bid for a winner, only for Fabio Carvalho to strike with 97 minutes and nine seconds on the clock after five minutes of stoppage time was initially shown.

It was a body blow for well-drilled Newcastle, who were jeered off the field by the Anfield faithful due to their attempts to run down the clock.

“It’s very tough to concede in the 97th minute when there was five minutes supposed to be added on,” right-back Trippier told the PA news agency.

“But you can’t let the result take us off track because we’ve got another big game around the corner. It just shows how far we’ve come in a short period of time.

“Coming to places like this, it’s always going to be difficult. Liverpool are always going to have spells in the game where you have to concentrate, which I thought we did.

“OK, Firmino scored a good goal but even after that they gained momentum but I felt we handled that. To say that they scored from a second phase from a set piece is difficult to take.”

Asked if he had sought any explanation for the extended stoppage time, Trippier said: “Nah, it’s one of them, it’s football. These things happen.

“I can’t explain it. It’s something that somebody else is going to have to explain. It’s tough to take, we concede and we move on.”

It was a galling end to a competent display by Newcastle, who were looking for a first league win at Anfield since 1994 on the back of an unbeaten start to the season.

“Everything’s positive,” Trippier said ahead of Saturday’s home match against Crystal Palace. “Obviously in past seasons Newcastle haven’t come here and had a positive result before.

“You see how we transformed as a team, the way we want to play. We want to get after teams and we showed that away at Anfield.

“Coming here and playing like we did, especially the first half where we unsettled them, and the way we defended as well because you see the talent that they’ve got.”

Trippier leaves Anfield focused on the positives, with Isak key among them.

The 22-year-old would have added an outstanding second to his first-half laser had he not strayed just offside when racing behind on an impressive debut by the former Real Sociedad striker.

“I played against him in Spain, I know what he’s all about,” ex-Atletico Madrid right-back Trippier added.

“He’s settled in very well. We’ve got a very good group here, we’ve got a very good manager. Yeah, you see how he played, he slotted straight in.

“Obviously it’s a new league for him, the tempo and stuff, but I thought he handled it very well to say he got chucked in at Anfield away. He deserves a lot of credit.

“He’s been unbelievable in training as well, so a lot more goals to come from him for sure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dion Pereira re-joined Bradford on a season-long loan deal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move
Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)
Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA)
Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a…
Jon Taylor could feature (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield
Luton defender Reece Burke is being monitored after suffering a head injury (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan
Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of…

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'