Granit Xhaka praises Arsenal attitude but demands more killer instinct

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:01 pm
Granit Xhaka has been in fine form as Arsenal continue their winning start to the Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Granit Xhaka has been in fine form as Arsenal continue their winning start to the Premier League season. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Granit Xhaka has hailed the change in mentality at Arsenal but has warned they still have to learn to kill off the opposition.

The Gunners have won their opening five games of the Premier League season to sit top of the table.

A hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night followed a victory by the same scoreline over Fulham four days earlier.

Gabriel Martinelli hit the winner against Villa after Douglas Luiz’s goal from a direct corner had cancelled out Gabriel Jesus’ opener.

View this post on Instagram

“Then you turn everything around and you start to believe in each other a little more. I think the game-changer at the moment is the mentality.”

Asked if that change has gathered pace with the arrival of serial Premier League title winners Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, Xhaka added: “Absolutely.

“But this demand first comes from the coach. He has been here three years and he demands every training, every day to win. It doesn’t matter what we do in the training, if it’s ball possession, if it’s games, small games against each other, he is putting us on a list – who is the winner, who is the loser – and in the end you can see the table.

“Of course with Gabi Jesus and Alex you bring people in and they know what it is to win, but we can speak until tomorrow if you don’t show that on the pitch. They have helped us a lot for sure, but other guys are doing their job as well.”

Mikel Arteta's side have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season.
Mikel Arteta's side have won all five of their Premier League games so far this season. (David Cliff/AP)

Despite Arsenal starting the season with five wins from five, Xhaka still wants to see improvements in the way Mikel Arteta’s side control a game.

“We deserve the three points, I think, in the first five games,” he added.

“We have to learn, you can’t always concede and come back like against Fulham or Villa, we have to try to finish and to kill the game before that.

“I knew the project. The project was five years. We are now in the third year. It’s the half of the project.

“If you achieve something this season you can build from next season to something else.

“But it’s too early to speak about this season because we have still the Europa League, we have still two competitions in the cup, we have still another 33 games in the Premier League.

“But at the moment we are looking very good, very dangerous and we have to keep working, we have to keep believing in ourselves first and to take the people around with us.”

While Arsenal continue their winning start, Villa boss Steven Gerrard faced more questions about his future following four defeats from five.

They face reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday and Gerrard is hoping to see improvements he noticed after the interval at Arsenal.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has seen his side lose four games this season.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has seen his side lose four games this season. (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I thought we looked dangerous, we looked better in the second half, we kept the ball for longer periods and we looked like a team that can play,” he told avfc.co.uk.

“We do possessions every single day, but I didn’t see evidence of that in the first half. I definitely saw a reaction and a better team in the second half.

“We were much better and much stronger in the second half. That’s what I want to see.”

