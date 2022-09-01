Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gemma Grainger insists Wales are not getting carried away

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 12:58 pm
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger says her players are fully focused on the World Cup qualifier in Greece before the potential showdown with Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger says her players are fully focused on the World Cup qualifier in Greece before the potential showdown with Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gemma Grainger has warned about the dangers of Wales getting ahead of themselves in their bid to qualify for the World Cup.

Wales meet Greece in their penultimate qualifier in Volos on Friday, knowing victory could tee up a momentous night against Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium four days later.

Grainger’s side need four points from the two games to secure a place in October’s play-offs, and 9,500 tickets have already been sold for the Slovenia finale to guarantee a national women’s team record attendance.

Head coach Grainger said: “There’s a danger that people can start to look ahead at this point.

“People talk about play-offs. I say: ‘Yes, the play-offs do exist but we’re not currently in the play-offs.’

“We know what the target is, but our focus is very much on Greece and we’ll flip to Slovenia after the game.

“Once we get to that point there’s so much to be excited about.

Wales v Greece – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group I – Parc y Scarlets
Kayleigh Green celebrates scoring in Wales’ 5-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Greece in Llanelli last November (Nick Potts/PA)

“But Greece could still mathematically qualify, so I’m sure they’ll want to make sure they perform in this game.”

Wales thrashed Greece 5-0 in the reverse fixture last November on a night when sleet and snow swirled around Llanelli’s Parc y Scarlets.

Weather conditions in Volos will be completely different, with temperatures expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius despite the 8pm local kick-off time.

Grainger said: “The British summer we’ve had has helped us as the girls have been through a pretty hot pre-season.

Sophie Ingle file photo
Captain Sophie Ingle believes there is a new winning mentality in the current Wales squad (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ll have the cooling strategies and everything in place, but with this team’s mentality and focus it could be anything.

“We saw that with the snow in Llanelli. There was one team that absolutely delivered that evening and these girls will do that, whatever the conditions are.”

Captain Sophie Ingle has been part of several failed Wales qualifying campaigns in the past.

The Chelsea midfielder said: “There’s a lot of elements that come into play, with mentality probably being the main one.

“When we’ve fallen short in the past we’ve been a bit naive maybe.

“We were obviously younger and not so experienced, but now it’s about believing that we can do it.

“In the past we said we believed, but did we really as a whole

“I think now the full squad believes we can compete against the top teams.”

