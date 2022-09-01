Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Semi Ajayi injury blow for West Brom ahead of Burnley game

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:38 pm
Semi Ajayi suffered ankle ligament damage during the midweek draw at Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Semi Ajayi suffered ankle ligament damage during the midweek draw at Wigan (Bradley Collyer/PA)

West Brom will be without defender Semi Ajayi for Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley.

Baggies boss Steve Bruce has confirmed Ajayi is set to be sidelined for “a few weeks” after scans revealed he had suffered ankle ligament damage during Tuesday’s draw with Wigan.

Darnell Furlong could come in to start at full-back having replaced Ajayi midway through the first half at the DW Stadium.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is expected to be included in the squad following his move from Salford, while American forward Daryl Dike (thigh) remains unavailable.

Burnley have a doubt over goalkeeper Aro Muric ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Muric was forced off with a shoulder problem during the second half of the win over Millwall on Tuesday night, so Bailey Peacock-Farrell is on stand-by to deputise.

Striker Halil Dervisoglu has joined on a season-long loan from Brentford, so could feature, while Belgium Under-21 international Anass Zaroury may also be included in the squad following his move from Charleroi.

Defender Ian Maatsen is available again following suspension, but midfielder Scott Twine, defender Kevin Long and long-term absentee Ashley Westwood all continue their rehabilitation.

