I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I have huge respect for him – Fernando Alonso to apologise to Lewis Hamilton

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 1:48 pm
Fernando Alonso, pictured, said he would apologise to Lewis Hamilton (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Fernando Alonso, pictured, said he would apologise to Lewis Hamilton (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Fernando Alonso apologised for calling Lewis Hamilton an “idiot” and withdrew his comment that the British driver can only race from the front.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Alonso, 41, said he would now remain silent on the radio to avoid further controversy.

Alonso’s outburst over the airwaves was provoked by a collision on the opening lap of the Belgian Grand Prix last Sunday.

Following Alonso’s comments, Hamilton said he would not speak to the double world champion, and added: “It is nice to know how he feels about me.”

But in a move to diffuse the row here in Zandvoort, Alpine’s Alonso said: “When we are in the TV (interview) pen I will approach Lewis and say sorry.

“Nothing I said is true and there are facts that show the opposite. I have absolutely no problems with Lewis. I have huge respect for him.

“He is a champion, a legend of our time, and then when you say something – and I am sorry to repeat this – against a British driver, there is a huge media involvement after that.

Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with Fernando Alonso's comments
Lewis Hamilton, pictured, was disappointed with Fernando Alonso’s comments (Olivier Matthys/AP)

“If you say something to a Latin driver, everything is a bit more fun. When you say something to others is a bit more serious.

“But I apologise. I am not thinking about what I said. There was not much to blame in that moment. It was the first lap and we were all very close together.

“The heat of the moment, and the adrenaline of the moment, fighting in the top two, made me say comments that I should not say.

“Things are broadcast on the radio when you should have a little bit of privacy with your team. I will be very quiet in the future and not part of a show that I don’t agree.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dion Pereira re-joined Bradford on a season-long loan deal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Dion Pereira set to start for Bradford against Walsall following loan move
Steve Diamond’s side face London Irish first up (Aaron Chown/PA)
Steve Diamond ‘100 per cent confident’ struggling Worcester will finish season
Paddy Madden is set to miss Stockport’s clash with Wimbledon (PA)
Paddy Madden suspended for Stockport’s game against AFC Wimbledon
Christian Ramirez is out of favour at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez unlikely to join Premiership rivals Hearts
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a…
Jon Taylor could feature (Tim Goode/PA)
Jon Taylor could be involved when Doncaster face Mansfield
Luton defender Reece Burke is being monitored after suffering a head injury (Nigel French/PA)
Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan
Korey Smith will miss Derby’s clash with Plymouth due to a toe injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Korey Smith missing for Derby’s game with Plymouth
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of…

More from Press and Journal

Ian Stewart.
Man admits shouting racist abuse at Celtic players during Aberdeen match
Sanjeev Kholi, Paul Riley, Jane McCarry and Gavin Mitchell from Still Game. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
People Hav Tae Know: Still Game cast bringing anniversary tour to Aberdeen
0
Ryan Duncan.
'An extraordinary breach of security': Drunk man made it to planes after scaling Aberdeen…
Ewen Ferguson impressed Thomas Bjorn with an opening 63 in Denmark.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
Barley seeds have returned to the distillery from space.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'