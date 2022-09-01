Conor McAleny pushing for Salford start against Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Conor McAleny is pushing for a start when Salford take on Crawley.

The striker made his comeback from injury as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Stevenage and should be fit to feature.

The Ammies sold fellow forward Brandon Thomas-Asante to West Brom this week, meaning McAleny’s return is timely.

Ash Eastham and Liam Shephard are ruled out through injury.

Nick Tsaroulla is suspended for Crawley after he was sent off for two bookable offences at Rochdale.

Tobi Omole was forced off after 26 minutes of that clash due to injury and is unlikely to be available.

Tony Craig came on in his place and kept a starting spot for the EFL Trophy clash with Portsmouth in midweek.

Teddy Jenks sustained a problem against Pompey and the Brighton loanee could miss out.