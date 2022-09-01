George Hirst and Clinton Mola in line for Blackburn debuts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson could hand debuts to new signings George Hirst and Clinton Mola in the Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City.

Forward Hirst joined Rovers on a season-long loan from Leicester this week but was not signed in time to feature in Wednesday night’s win at Blackpool.

Former Chelsea youngster Mola completed his loan switch from Stuttgart on transfer deadline day to further bolster Tomasson’s options, with defender Scott Wharton (calf) not yet fully fit.

Forward Sam Gallagher and right-back Callum Brittain both missed out against the Seasiders with muscle injuries, while midfielder Sam Szmodics continues to be monitored in line with concussion protocols.

Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is pressing for a start at Ewood Park.

Semenyo, who had been recovering from a shin injury, scored as a substitute for the third successive game as City beat Huddersfield on Wednesday night to extend their unbeaten run to five league games.

Matty James will be hoping to retain his place in midfield having been one of two changes to the starting XI in midweek as Joe Williams dropped to the bench.

Veteran Swiss defender Timm Klose has been carrying a knee problem and continues to be assessed after missing the last couple of matches.