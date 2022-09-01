Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of cricket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of cricket

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 2:57 pm
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)
Richard Thompson recognises the challenges English cricket faces (Victoria Jones/PA)

Richard Thompson hopes his arrival as England and Wales Cricket Board chair acts as a “reset moment” even if he anticipates more testing times in the sport’s push for greater equality.

Thompson officially started as the ECB’s figurehead on Thursday but has little time to bed into his new position, having inherited a multitude of issues on several fronts which have to be addressed.

Chief among them is the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket in the past couple of years, but while challenges remain, Thompson outlined his vision to make the sport the “most inclusive” in the country.

“Cricket has faced the reality of hard truths in recent times,” the former Surrey chief wrote in an 848-word blog post on the ECB’s website.

“As we begin to acknowledge and address the issues in front of us, it is obvious we will only be successful if we are a united game.

“I am humbled I am in a position to be able lead that change across the whole game. This is a reset moment for the ECB and the wider game and our opportunity to leave the divisions of the past behind.”

While the ECB has activated a 12-point plan to tackle racism, Thompson accepted an upcoming Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report on discrimination is likely to make for uncomfortable reading.

ICEC chair Cindy Butts said last year that English cricket is “facing a reckoning”, with the commission reviewing thousands of responses of evidence across the elite and grassroots game after being put together following Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutionalised racism in his two spells at Yorkshire.

Azeem Rafiq made allegations of racial harassment and bullying in his time at Yorkshire (House of Commons/PA)
Azeem Rafiq made allegations of racial harassment and bullying in his time at Yorkshire (House of Commons/PA)

Thompson, who supervised the hugely successful African-Caribbean Engagement programme at Surrey, said: “The painful testimony of Azeem Rafiq and too many others within cricket must act as a motivator for all of us to listen and learn and to understand how we can be better.

“The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket will play a central part in that process and I expect its findings later this year to be challenging.

“It is focusing not just on race but also on gender and social background. Its findings must form the basis of constructive proposals that will drive lasting change across the game.

“I have worked in cricket for a long time and it is my conviction that we can be the most inclusive sport in the country – accessible to all regardless of race, gender, class or (dis)ability.”

Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high-performance review into English cricket (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss is leading a high-performance review into English cricket (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Another hot topic is the wide-ranging high-performance review into the men’s game led by Sir Andrew Strauss, who last week revealed that a reduced top division in the county championship and a decrease in overall playing days will be among the initial recommendations from a panel of experts.

Thompson added: “It is clear we need a high-performance system that creates successful England teams over a sustained period, as well as a thriving domestic game while looking after our players’ welfare.

“I look forward to engaging with the recommendations of the review in due course. I have been kept updated on the review throughout and have been impressed by its thoroughness.

“I am open-minded about how we can make our game better – both for our England teams and domestic cricket – and hopeful that we can build consensus among all stakeholders so that we build a system that works for players, fans and the whole of our sport.”

