Reece Burke a doubt for Luton’s clash with Wigan

Luton have a doubt over defender Reece Burke for the Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan.

Burke suffered a head injury during the first half of the midweek win at Cardiff after landing heavily, so continues to be assessed.

Fred Onyedinma could be deployed at wing-back having come off the bench at the break, while fellow substitute Gabe Osho is also pressing for a recall having scored against the Bluebirds.

Midfielder Harry Cornick was an unused substitute in a first squad appearance since sustaining a knock at the start of August. Pelly Ruddock and Alfie Doughty both continue their own rehabilitation.

Wigan forward Callum Lang remains a doubt for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Lang has been carrying a knee problem and missed the midweek draw against West Brom as Josh Magennis returned to the starting XI.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos and defender Ryan Nyambe were also brought back into the side by Latics boss Leam Richardson, so could retain their places.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa has a shoulder problem, while winger Gwion Edwards (Achilles) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (thigh) are also out.