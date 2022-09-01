There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a new striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There’s a lot going on – Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ quest to sign a new striker

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 3:21 pm
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed the club was working hard to bring in a striker on transfer deadline day (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remained tight-lipped over possible transfer targets but confirmed Elland Road was a hive of activity on deadline day.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

Rodrigo File Photo
Leeds forward Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the draw with Everton (Danny Lawson/PA)

On possible last-ditch transfer deals, Marsch said: “I’m not really ready to comment at all on transfers because I haven’t spoken to (director of football) Victor (Orta).

“We got off the training pitch and I know there’s a lot going on at Elland Road, but I haven’t heard exactly what yet.

“No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. I know Victor is active. We spoke when the day started.

“There were different discussions about strikers, but I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet.”

Leeds United v Chelsea – Premier League – Elland Road
Dan James has been linked with a move away from Leeds before the transfer window closes (Nigel French/PA)

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, also refused to comment on reports linking winger Dan James with a move away from Leeds.

Rodrigo’s impressive start to the season was halted on Tuesday night when he dislocated his shoulder in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was tough luck on the Spain forward – he has scored four goals in five league games – and on Leeds, who had already been searching for a new striker as cover for Patrick Bamford.

Marsch confirmed Rodrigo does not need surgery, while Bamford hopes to have finally come through his injury woes.

He has recovered from a groin issue, which has restricted him to one league start this season after missing most of the last campaign.

On Rodrigo’s setback, Marsch said: “When it (the shoulder) pops out, it’s about as good a case scenario as it can be.

“It means it doesn’t need surgery and hopefully in three or four weeks it can calm down, maybe it takes a little bit longer, maybe shorter, we’ll see.

“He feels good. He feels confident he will be ready fairly soon, so we’re targeting after the international break.”

Marsch confirmed skipper Liam Cooper (calf) could return to the bench at Brentford, and Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling (both knee) were back in full training.

Leeds sit sixth in the table after winning two, drawing two and losing one of their opening five matches.

