Carlos Mendes Gomes pushing to start for Fleetwood against Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlos Mendes Gomes is in contention to start Fleetwood’s home game with Wycombe in Sky Bet League One.

Mendes Gomes got just over an hour under his belt against Barrow in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek following a hamstring problem, and he could be joined in the side by Admiral Muskwe, who has also moved on loan from Luton and will be eligible to play if clearance comes through in time.

Fleetwood rested several players for the Barrow tie, which they lost on penalties, but Aristote Nsiala, Jay Lynch, Josh Vela and Paddy Lane are among those set to return on Saturday.

Injured pair Callum Morton and Darnell Johnson are again expected to be absent.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth expects to have a stronger squad at his disposal than in recent weeks.

Sam Vokes, Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr have all been nursing knocks and missed games.

But Ainsworth hopes “one or two” will be available for the trip north.

Anis Mehmeti, Christian Forino Joseph and Lewis Wing will be among those recalled after missing the Papa John’s Trophy penalty shoot-out win over Tottenham Under-21s on Tuesday.