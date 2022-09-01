Omar Bugiel remains doubtful for Sutton’s clash with Harrogate

Sutton’s Omar Bugiel is a big doubt for Saturday’s League Two clash against Harrogate.
Bugiel has not featured since August 13 when he was forced off during the U’s 1-0 win over Barrow.
Ben Goodliffe also remains out with a long-term knee injury.
Sam Hart was given minutes versus Chelsea Under 21’s in the EFL Trophy before going off injured in the seventh minute and is now a major doubt for this weekend.
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will still be without midfielder Stephen Dooley.
Dooley remains sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Gillingham.
George Thomson is out with a long-term hamstring injury and is expected to be missing for up to two months.
Rory McArdle (hamstring), Will Smith (knee), Josh Falkingham and Max Wright (ankle) remain unavailable.