Rotherham get Cameron Humphreys boost ahead of Watford visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham have been boosted by the news that Cameron Humphreys’ hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared and he could even be cleared to face Watford.

Humphreys was injured in the 2-0 home victory over Birmingham last Saturday and it was initially feared he would be missing until October.

But boss Paul Warne revealed a scan produced positive results and, if he fails to recover for Watford, he will be available for Sheffield United next Saturday.

In more good news for Rotherham’s defence, Grant Hall and Cohen Bramall are fit after missing Wednesday’s defeat at Sunderland with knocks.

Watford are without defender Danny Rose after his contract was terminated by mutual consent on Thursday.

Midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru is expected to be out until October with the injury he sustained in training three weeks ago.

Watford boss Rob Edwards admits his squad is being tested by injuries to a number of other influential players, including Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Samuel Kalu and Jeremy Ngakia.

“We have lost a lot of players to injury and a lot of senior players are not quite ready yet. In a few weeks, I expect to get people back and we will be in a better place,” Edwards said.