Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 6:42 pm
Marcus Browne has a knee injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore remain injury doubts ahead of the visit of Burton.

Browne is due to undergo a new scan on the knee injury he suffered a fortnight ago.

Moore is still struggling with the thigh injury he suffered last month.

Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy and Sam Baldock are also on the sidelines.

Burton will be without winger Jonny Smith through suspension.

Smith was sent off just 11 minutes into Saturday’s rollercoaster 4-3 defeat by Cambridge.

Corrie Ndaba is still awaiting his Brewers debut.

The defender signed for Burton on a season-long loan from Ipswich last month.

