David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:29 pm
David Bates has left Aberdeen on deadline day to join Mechelen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

The Dons will also allow Christian Ramirez to leave Pittodrie if he can find the right club, but manager Jim Goodwin dismissed reports that the American could join Hearts on loan.

Goodwin said: “I don’t think that’s a transfer that’s going to happen. I can’t see us loaning a player to one of our rivals. And as of this moment in time I’m not aware that Hearts have even made contact.”

Goodwin, who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult, has an eye on two specific targets but does not anticipate any transfer deadline-day incomings to Aberdeen unless one of those players becomes available in the coming hours.

“We have made a couple of enquiries weeks ago about a couple of players who, if they became available, they would be the right types to bring in,” he said.

“But if those two particular players don’t become available, then there isn’t really anything else out there at the moment that either excites us or improves us.”

Glen Kamara could be on his way out of Ibrox after Nice were reported to have made a £10million move for the Rangers midfielder. Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad ahead of deadline day.

Celtic are expected to sign Rubin Kazan’s Denmark international midfielder Oliver Abildgaard while trying to sort a loan move for Mikey Johnston, who has been linked with a switch to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.

Finland international defender Juhani Ojala has left Motherwell by mutual consent after failing to get a first-team game this season. The Steelmen are looking for more reinforcements.

Hearts are still working to replenish their squad following injuries to Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles.

Hibernian were also linked with a move for Moult following Christian Doidge’s exit but it appears Swindon forward Harry McKirdy is instead heading for Easter Road, with the 25-year-old reportedly close to sealing a move north. Hibs have also been credited with an interest in 20-year-old Southampton centre-back Dynel Simeu and Manchester United defender Will Fish.

Livingston have reportedly secured a deal to sign midfielder Stephen Kelly from Rangers.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Doidge on loan from Hibernian while Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are unlikely to add to their squads.

