The referee gave them a helping hand – Billy Dodds vows to call Crawford Allan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The referee gave them a helping hand – Billy Dodds vows to call Crawford Allan

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
Inverness boss Billy Dodds unhappy with referee Kevin Clancy (Andew Milligan/PA)
Inverness boss Billy Dodds unhappy with referee Kevin Clancy (Andew Milligan/PA)

Inverness boss Billy Dodds promised to call referee head Crawford Allan after claiming Kevin Clancy gave Motherwell a helping hand with his performance in their 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win on Wednesday night.

Dodds was fuming with referee Clancy’s handling of the last-16 tie at Fir Park and particularly the award of a second penalty against the Championship side at 3-0 when he judged Kevin van Veen’s attempted pass had hit the hand of David Carson, after it looked like the Dutchman had committed a foul beforehand.

Van Veen scored from the spot for his hat-trick with the luckless Danny Devine having scored an earlier own goal but, while Dodds admitted the Steelmen were worthy of the win, he felt compelled to speak to Allan, head of referee operations for the Scottish Football Association, for only the second time.

He said: “I know all managers go on at referees but, since I have been in this job, I’ve phoned Crawford Allan once because I don’t like doing it. I think you can all guess what game that was for (Premiership play-off semi-final win on penalties over Arbroath after Willie Collum sent off two Caley players). I’ve got to phone him now.

“I’ve seen Kevin Clancy refereeing Old Firm games. It’s like your players, if they don’t perform, they don’t deserve to be in the team.

“From the first free-kick of the game to the penalties and some of the decisions he gave; there was one where the boy handled it and scooped it, and Euan Anderson (fourth official) told him it was a handball and he just ignored it.

“I can’t look at that and say, ‘ah well, I’ll stay calm and there’s no problem’.

“I’m taking nothing away from Motherwell because they were good. They deserved to win the tie but I think the referee gave them a helping hand.

“There’s a lot of them (managers) that phone Crawford all the time and I don’t because it’s a hard job and I appreciate that.

“But sometimes you have to because you feel it’s not been fair on you. I said that to Euan Anderson at the side and he’s saying he understands.

“It sounds crazy because we’ve got beat 4-0 and it sounds like it’s sour grapes but it’s not, because I don’t usually do it.

“I think I had a right to phone the last time and I think I’ve got a right to phone this time.

“If you stand back and say it’s another refereeing performance and just get on with it – I’m not so sure. Motherwell played well but they don’t need that.

“I’ll tell the referee what I think man to man and I’ve hardly been in to see any of them. I’ve been in to see two referees since I’ve been here and I don’t shout at them.

“This time I’m watching it and saying ‘I can’t believe what you’re thinking’. But you get a ‘no bother’ and they just walk past you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Leander Dendoncker joined Aston Villa from Wolves for £13million on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut
Antonio Conte feels Tottenham are at a disadvantage compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte
Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine
Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash
Neal Maupay is set for a belated Everton debut against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby
Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Patrick Vieira is happy to focus on Crystal Palace’s next match after transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match
Billy Gilmour has signed for Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton
Billy Gilmour is available (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Billy Gilmour could make his Brighton debut against Leicester

More from Press and Journal

Hampden will host the semi-final and finals of the new Women's Scottish Cup.
North and Highlands and Islands clubs find out their Women's Scottish Cup fate in…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Peterhead fish caught Picture shows; Peterhead fish. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
'Whopper' 105kg Peterhead hailbut caught by local fisherman arrives in Perthshire
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 5
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Council confirms strikes will close more than 40 north-east schools
0
Picture by Scott Baxter.
Aberdeen University exhibition to tell forgotten story of Arctic exploration
0
Aberdeen players applaud the fans after extra-time at Annan.
Aberdeen's November clash with Hibs at Pittodrie moved to Friday night
0