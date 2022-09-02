Hibernian face anxious wait for Harry McKirdy approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hibernian face anxious wait for Harry McKirdy approval

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 2:33 am
Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Hibernian face an anxious wait for FIFA approval for marquee deadline-day signing Harry McKirdy after the cinch Premiership club announced three deals after midnight.

McKirdy’s transfer was announced 80 minutes after the transfer window closed and Hibs confirmed it was subject to the approval of the world governing body.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year contract after Swindon agreed an undisclosed fee for their player of the year. The Hibees earlier announced the signing of Manchester United centre-back Will Fish and Ukraine Under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych on season-long loans.

They loaned Dylan Tait to Arbroath. Versatile striker McKirdy hit 23 goals for Sky Bet League Two side Swindon last season and has netted twice this term. Manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re excited to bring Harry to Hibernian FC, and we’re delighted that he chose to come here after interest from several different clubs.

“Everyone can see how well he’s been performing over the last 12 months or so and he’s a player that’s coming into the prime years of his career.

“He’s someone that shows his pitch personality and has a real desire to keep on improving. Alongside this, he also gives us extra options in the forward areas being able to play centrally and out wide. We can’t wait to get started with him.”

Fish was part of Erik ten Hag’s squad for United’s pre-season tour of Australia and made his first-team debut against Wolves in May 2021.

He has also played for Stockport on loan and represented England at several age groups up to the under-19s. Johnson said: “Will comes to us with an excellent pedigree captaining Manchester United’s Under-23s and playing for England.

“He’s a dominant centre-back who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and adds extra depth to our defence.”

Kukharevych is a 6ft 4in, 21-year-old striker who has won 12 caps for Ukraine Under-21s and spent last season on loan at OH Leuven in Belgium

“He’s a young striker that has gained minutes at a high level, and we believe he has all the attributes to be a real success in the Scottish game,” Johnson said.

