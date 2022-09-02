Connor Swift knows the pressure will be on at Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Connor Swift knows the pressure will be on at Tour of Britain

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 8:03 am
Connor Swift will ride for Great Britain in next week’s Tour of Britain (SWPix/Tour of Britain handout)
Connor Swift will ride for Great Britain in next week’s Tour of Britain (SWPix/Tour of Britain handout)

Connor Swift will swap his Arkea-Samsic jersey for Great Britain colours at next week’s Tour of Britain but team matters will still be on his mind.

Swift usually rides stage races in a domestique role but will target the general classification over the eight days that take the peloton from Aberdeen to the Isle of Wight, getting a leadership opportunity in a youthful national squad.

The Yorkshireman is riding for Britain as his French ProTour team are not on the start list, but any UCI points he accrues will count in the tight battle for the three-year WorldTour licences – bringing with them guaranteed places at the biggest races – which will be awarded this winter.

The complex system is not quite a promotion and relegation battle but is more easily understood as one – if more than 18 teams apply for a WorldTour licence their points tally from the last three years will decide it.

Arkea-Samsic are fighting to stay above the likes of Lotto-Soudal and Movistar in order to move up a level, but competition is intense as the season’s end nears.

“There is pressure,” Swift told the PA news agency. “Normally it’s on the top guys in the team, they’re paid to be the leaders and to carry the team and score those points so for sure their conversations with the sports directors will be a lot more serious than mine because I’m more of a domestique.

“But I know the pressure is there. At the dinner table after the race we’re talking about it. It’s on everyone’s minds and everyone knows it’s a big factor.”

The system is proving controversial. It was introduced just before the pandemic, and almost all the results that will count have been impacted by the disruption to racing. Some now feel WorldTour teams should not be at risk of relegation as a result, but Swift unsurprisingly disagrees.

“Maybe teams that didn’t take notice from the start of 2020 are panicking now and changing their race programmes,” he said. “Our race programmes were all calculated from 2020 to score the most points we can.

British Cycling National Road Championships 2021 – Time Trial – Lincoln
Connor Swift rides for Arkea-Samsic, but the French team will not race the Tour of Britain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Arkea have played it really well. It’s only the teams panicking now that want to change some rules.”

Arkea-Samsic’s tally has been impacted by the loss of Nairo Quintana’s points from the Tour de France.

Swift, riding in his third Tour this summer, played a key role in helping the Colombian finish sixth overall but that result has been deleted after Quintana tested positive for Tramadol, banned by the UCI though not by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

“It’s disappointing for the team because those points are really important,” the 2018 British national champion said.

“Three weeks on the road where you’re all working towards a collective, to then lose that is not very nice.”

Swift’s commitment to Arkea’s cause is not dimmed by the news he will leave the team at the end of the season – though the 26-year-old would not be drawn on reports linking him to the Ineos Grenadiers, current team of his cousin Ben.

Swift expects Sunday’s opening stage, from Aberdeen to the Glenshee Ski Centre, to immediately set the tone in the battle for the leader’s red jersey as the uphill finish will create time gaps from day one.

Whatever points prizes are on the line, Swift said home crowds would give him the biggest spur.

“Racing the Tour of Britain is massive,” he added. “The European guys gets to race on home roads all the time. It does give you that extra bit when you’re suffering or coming to a finale.

“In the Tour of Britain you always see the home riders in the top end of the results. It gives you that extra motivation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)
Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has seen his options bolstered by a busy summer recruitment drive (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s new recruits are committed to the cause – Steve Cooper
Orient manager Richie Wellens strengthened his squad on transfer deadline day (Steven Paston/PA)
Richie Wellens set to hand out Leyton Orient debuts against Tranmere
Jesse Lingard is one of many new faces in Steve Cooper’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League squad retention – Forest the most changed from last season
Morgan Feeney should be involved in Carlisle’s game against Rochdale (Leila Coker/PA)
Morgan Feeney and Ryan Edmondson keep places in Carlisle squad to face Rochdale
Lewie Coyle should be fit to feature in Hull’s home match with Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United
New Bristol Rovers loan signing Josh Coburn is unavailable for the home match against Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)
New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe
Michal Helik is one of three new faces to join Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
New signing Michal Helik hoping to make Huddersfield debut in Blackpool clash
Brendan Rodgers and Erling Haaland (Simon Marper/Nick Potts/PA)
Who are the winners and losers from the Premier League’s record transfer window?
England’s Jason Roy walks off dejected after being dismissed during the second Vitality IT20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
Out-of-form Jason Roy left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0