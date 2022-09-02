Out-of-form Jason Roy left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Out-of-form Jason Roy left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:04 am
England’s Jason Roy walks off dejected after being dismissed during the second Vitality IT20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
England’s Jason Roy walks off dejected after being dismissed during the second Vitality IT20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.

Jason Roy has been left out of England’s Twenty20 World Cup squad, paying the price for an extended run of poor form.

Roy has been an integral part of both white-ball sides since England overhauled their approach to limited-overs cricket in 2015 but runs and fluency have been in short supply this year and the 32-year-old has paid with his place.

Having struggled with England throughout the summer Roy endured a miserable time in The Hundred, averaging 8.5 over six innings for Oval Invincibles and making three ducks.

ECB managing director Rob Key led the selection process.
ECB managing director Rob Key led the selection process (Mike Egerton/PA)

Managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key led the selection process, with head coach Matthew Mott and performance director Mo Bobat also included on the panel.

Lancashire’s Phil Salt and Yorkshire’s Harry Brook take their places in a 15-strong squad for the tournament in Australia, which takes place in October, but Dawid Malan could be promoted to open the batting to accommodate Ben Stokes’ return in the middle order.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have been included despite last featuring during the Test tour of the West Indies in March, with both men having completed long recovery programmes over recent months.

Mark Wood (right) and Chris Woakes (left) are on the way back from injury.
Mark Wood (right) and Chris Woakes (left) are on the way back from injury (Nick Potts/PA)

The duo’s presence edges out Richard Gleeson, who is one of three travelling standbys alongside left-armer Tymal Mills and spinner Richard Dawson. All-rounder Sam Curran makes the cut in the main group.

England will take 19 players to Pakistan later this month for a seven-match T20 series – their first tour of the country since 2005 – with five uncapped players bolstering the travelling squad.

Will Jacks, a rising star with Surrey and Oval Invincibles, where he has thoroughly outshone Roy, is a notable name and he joins Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Luke Wood and Olly Stone.

Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingston (ankle) will both skip the Pakistan leg to work on their fitness for the World Cup, while Jonny Bairstow has been excused following a packed summer as an all-format regular.

Captain Jos Buttler will lead the trip but has already indicated that his calf injury will rule him out of the early stages of the series. Moeen Ali, who has Pakistani heritage, will take over as skipper for those games.

England’s T20 World Cup squad: J Buttler (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, H Brook, S Curran, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, B Stokes, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, M Wood.
Reserves: L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Mills.

England’s T20 squad to tour Pakistan: J Buttler (c), M Ali, H Brook, J Cox, S Curran, B Duckett, L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Helm, W Jacks, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, O Stone, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, L Wood, M Wood.

