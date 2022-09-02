New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:16 am
New Bristol Rovers loan signing Josh Coburn is unavailable for the home match against Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)
New Bristol Rovers loan signing Josh Coburn is unavailable for the home match against Morecambe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bristol Rovers’ new loan signing Josh Coburn will be absent for the home Sky Bet League One fixture against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 19-year-old striker joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough on deadline day but has arrived nursing a knee injury which will keep him out.

Rovers boss Joey Barton also brought in defender Bobby Thomas and winger Sylvester Jasper on deadline-day loan deals from Burnley and Fulham respectively.

Luke McCormick could make his first league appearance since returning to Rovers on a permanent basis from AFC Wimbledon. McCormick, who played for the club on loan in the 2020-21 season, featured as a substitute in the EFL Trophy match against Plymouth in midweek.

Morecambe have midfielder Liam Shaw, signed on a season-long loan from Celtic on deadline day, registered in time for the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Cole Stockton was not in the squad for the MK Dons match amid speculation surrounding a move away, but he will now be at Morecambe until at least January after no deal was completed.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has no new injuries or suspensions to contend with among the group of 18 involved last weekend. Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus are long-term absentees.

Ryan Cooney will be pushing for a start, having returned as a substitute against MK Dons and then starting the EFL Trophy match against Everton Under-21s in midweek.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has seen his options bolstered by a busy summer recruitment drive (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest’s new recruits are committed to the cause – Steve Cooper
Orient manager Richie Wellens strengthened his squad on transfer deadline day (Steven Paston/PA)
Richie Wellens set to hand out Leyton Orient debuts against Tranmere
Jesse Lingard is one of many new faces in Steve Cooper’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League squad retention – Forest the most changed from last season
Morgan Feeney should be involved in Carlisle’s game against Rochdale (Leila Coker/PA)
Morgan Feeney and Ryan Edmondson keep places in Carlisle squad to face Rochdale
Lewie Coyle should be fit to feature in Hull’s home match with Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United
Michal Helik is one of three new faces to join Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA)
New signing Michal Helik hoping to make Huddersfield debut in Blackpool clash
Brendan Rodgers and Erling Haaland (Simon Marper/Nick Potts/PA)
Who are the winners and losers from the Premier League’s record transfer window?
England’s Jason Roy walks off dejected after being dismissed during the second Vitality IT20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
Out-of-form Jason Roy left out of England’s T20 World Cup squad
Patrick Bamford, left, and Joe Gelhardt have yet to appear for Leeds in the same starting line-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt could form strike pairing against Brentford
Owen Beck has joined Bolton but their weekend match could come too soon (Peter Byrne/PA)
Charlton visit may come too soon for new Bolton loanee Owen Beck

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0