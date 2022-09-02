Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:24 am
Lewie Coyle should be fit to feature in Hull’s home match with Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lewie Coyle should be fit to feature in Hull’s home match with Sheffield United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hull’s injury crisis is set to improve for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Sheffield United.

Captain Lewie Coyle missed the midweek loss at QPR with a thigh issue but will return this weekend and should be joined by Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri, who have both been out recently with minor muscle problems.

Elsewhere, the injury prognosis remains the same with Brandon Fleming (foot), Dogukan Sinik (calf), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (hamstring), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (groin), James Scott (shin), Greg Docherty (quad) and Vaughn Covil (knee) out for the foreseeable future.

A busy deadline day for Hull saw Harvey Vale, Dimitrios Pelkas, Xavier Simons and Adama Traore join and, while Vale, Pelkas and Simons could be involved on Sunday, Traore is out with an Achilles injury.

Leaders Sheffield United have also had plenty of players on the treatment table but crucially still have Sander Berge in their ranks.

Berge was heavily linked with a move away and yet remains part of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad with the Norwegian set to start at MKM Stadium.

The Blades thrashed Reading 4-0 on Tuesday and saw Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Reda Khadra fit to feature.

Heckingbottom remains without Ben Osborn (ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee) and Billy Sharp (ankle).

