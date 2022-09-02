Hull captain Lewie Coyle set to return from injury against Sheffield United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull’s injury crisis is set to improve for Sunday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Sheffield United.

Captain Lewie Coyle missed the midweek loss at QPR with a thigh issue but will return this weekend and should be joined by Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri, who have both been out recently with minor muscle problems.

Elsewhere, the injury prognosis remains the same with Brandon Fleming (foot), Dogukan Sinik (calf), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (hamstring), Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand (groin), James Scott (shin), Greg Docherty (quad) and Vaughn Covil (knee) out for the foreseeable future.

A busy deadline day for Hull saw Harvey Vale, Dimitrios Pelkas, Xavier Simons and Adama Traore join and, while Vale, Pelkas and Simons could be involved on Sunday, Traore is out with an Achilles injury.

Leaders Sheffield United have also had plenty of players on the treatment table but crucially still have Sander Berge in their ranks.

Berge was heavily linked with a move away and yet remains part of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad with the Norwegian set to start at MKM Stadium.

The Blades thrashed Reading 4-0 on Tuesday and saw Wes Foderingham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Reda Khadra fit to feature.

Heckingbottom remains without Ben Osborn (ankle), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Enda Stevens (calf), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee) and Billy Sharp (ankle).