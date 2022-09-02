Nottingham Forest’s new recruits are committed to the cause – Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nottingham Forest’s new recruits are committed to the cause – Steve Cooper

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 10:58 am
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has seen his options bolstered by a busy summer recruitment drive (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has seen his options bolstered by a busy summer recruitment drive (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper is confident all of the club’s new recruits will be connected and fully committed to the cause in the Premier League.

Forest brought in defender Willy Boly from Wolves as well as defender Loic Bade on transfer deadline day, while winger Josh Bowler joined from Blackpool ahead of being sent on a season loan move to Greek side Olympiacos.

Despite all of the summer turnover, Cooper maintains the squad is not too big in itself – with additional quality cover needed on the bench if Forest are to stand up to the challenges ahead, which continue at home against fellow promoted side Bournemouth.

“I’m not going to use it (the number of new players) as an excuse, I am not going to say ‘we will be ready in X amount of time’ because we have got a game on Saturday and we have to be ready for that,” said the Forest boss, who saw his side beaten 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

“That is what my focus is – I never look further than the next game and never have done.

“Whether there is players that have been here for years or whether they have come through in the last couple of weeks, it is irrelevant to me.

“We work the way we work, we train the way we train, we stick to our our values and beliefs, day in day out. I believe that is what helps you become the team that you want to be.

“For me I want us to be connected on Saturday in terms of a team and we will commit to every game as it comes.”

While Forest may have significantly bolstered Coopers options in all areas, the Welshman feels it is what is required if the club are to last the distance in the Premier League.

“It is not so much a big squad. It is a normal-sized squad in terms of the numbers that you need to train well every day,” Cooper said.

“It is nine subs this year, so I wouldn’t say it is a big squad. It is just a big amount of new players, so there is two different things there.

“To have a strong bench, obviously there is people that need to be on it that may or may not be happy. That is just the world of management in the Premier League.

“It is not just a question you could ask me. You can ask most managers in the league about keeping everybody happy.

“But there is nothing new in that – all players want to play, but not everybody can. You sort of disappoint an element of the group every time you pick a team and that will never change.”

Cooper is expecting a response from Wednesday night’s comprehensive defeat at the Etihad Stadium, where Erling Haaland struck a second-successive Premier League hat-trick.

“I am sure that the team will be feeling like I am, obviously disappointed, but really motivated,” Cooper said at a press conference.

“I want us to be a team and I want to be a manager and a set of staff that doesn’t just sort of smile after wins and be happy, but can show that we can deal with defeats as well.

“Recovering from setbacks, losses and poor performances is a massive part of succeeding in the the long term and we have got an opportunity to do that now.

“What has happened in the last couple of games has made us really focus on what we bring to the next game.”

