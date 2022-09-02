Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: September 2, 2022, 5:16 pm
Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)
Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)

Fly-half Fin Smith has demanded answers from Worcester as the squad still wait to be paid the wages promised to them on Wednesday.

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay, but a number of players have issued breach of contract notices that enable them to leave if they do not receive their salaries for August within 14 days.

England Under-20 star Smith, a target for Northampton, took part in a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday morning in which players and management called for the club to be saved.

“We’re just really frustrated now. We haven’t been paid, we don’t feel like we’re getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers,” said Smith on a video released on Twitter.

Ollie Wynn, a 20-year-old scrum-half, highlighted the impact the financial crisis is having on a personal level after revealing he has been made homeless.

“Worcester means a lot to me, as ever since I was a child looking up to my dad I’ve always wanted to play rugby,” Wynn said.

Worcester attended the Gallagher Premiership launch at Twickenham on Thursday and have been cleared to face London Irish on the opening weekend
Worcester attended the Gallagher Premiership launch at Twickenham on Thursday and have been cleared to face London Irish on the opening weekend (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Fortunately I signed a contract three years ago with Worcester and I’ve been here since. I’ve loved every moment of being here.

“Unfortunately the last three weeks have taken a turn. We haven’t been paid and I’ve been made homeless recently.

“Fortunately for me one of the older boys has put me up in their house, which I’m so grateful for and just shows as a unit how we are as boys, and hopefully we can come through this together.”

HM Revenue and Customs has frozen the Worcester finances in its pursuit of unpaid tax thought to be more than £6million, and it was only confirmed on Wednesday that they would be able to meet the August payroll due that same day.

However, staff and players have still not received their wages as resentment at co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham grows.

Premiership Rugby has said that Worcester will be involved in the opening weekend of the Gallagher Premiership – they are scheduled to face London Irish on Saturday week – but that announcement was grounded in the news that players were being paid.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said on Thursday he is “100 per cent confident” the club will complete the season, but his immediate goal is motivating a squad of disgruntled players.

Advanced talks are being held with two potential buyers as debt-laden Worcester continue to deal with the financial fallout of the pandemic.

On Friday afternoon it was announced that Whittingham and Goldring are selling League One football club Morecambe, which they own through their company Bond Group Investments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams
Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round (Charles Krupa/AP)
Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1