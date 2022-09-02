No-one will do us a favour – Eddie Howe embracing Newcastle’s new status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

No-one will do us a favour – Eddie Howe embracing Newcastle’s new status

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 11:26 am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players the club’s Premier League rivals will do them no favours (Jacob King/PA)
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players the club’s Premier League rivals will do them no favours (Jacob King/PA)

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle the rest of the Premier League will do them no favours as they attempt to upset the established order.

Two days after finding themselves in Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s firing line following a dramatic conclusion to their clash at Anfield, head coach Howe revealed the big-spending Magpies’ efforts to further bolster their squad as the transfer window ran down were thwarted by domestic clubs making life difficult for them.

Asked if that had been an issue with the club increasingly perceived as a threat as they pursued the likes of Leicester’s James Maddison, Leeds midfielder Jack Harrison and Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the 44-year-old replied: “Yes, I would say so.

Liverpool v Newcastle United – Premier League – Anfield
Eddie Howe was in Jurgen Klopp’s firing line following Newcastle’s game at Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)

“That was definitely something we felt in the market. Domestic clubs didn’t want to be seen to be helping us. We’ll have to take that, that is part of where we are at the moment.

“We have certainly found there is no-one there ready to do us a favour. It’s the narrative regarding us that has changed. If there is anything domestically, teams will put their price up if it is Newcastle.

“There is a real feeling of us internally knowing we are against everybody else. That is healthy and I would embrace that.”

Newcastle’s new-found wealth has established the club as contenders to break the big-six stranglehold at the top of English football and, while the fact that much of it stems from Saudi Arabia brings controversy, there is a growing wariness as a result.

Howe’s players, who welcome Crystal Palace to St James’ Park on Saturday, were booed by the home crowd after the final whistle in their 2-1 defeat at Anfield, in which they had taken the lead courtesy of record signing Alexander Isak’s debut day strike.

But Howe, who revealed he was unlikely to complain about the amount of stoppage time played by referee Andre Marriner despite believing the game should have been over before Fabio Carvalho’s last-gasp winner, is happy to ruffle feathers if that means the Magpies are causing anxiety among the division’s aristocrats.

He said: “I will take that if we are contenders, but we have that all to prove. We are so early into the season. We need to elevate ourselves in points and league status to make sure we are seen as that. If that makes us unpopular, I will take it.

“We’re just trying to be very competitive, we’re trying to play our way. We don’t want to lie down and accept anything.

“We want to fight for every point, every tackle and do everything we can to win. If that’s unpopular with people, then so be it, but we’ll continue to hopefully play in the way that we all see that we should.

“We’ve got to fight for everything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams
Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round (Charles Krupa/AP)
Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has warned his players the club’s Premier League rivals will do them no favours (Jacob King/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1