Middlesbrough waiting on Zack Steffen ahead of Sunderland game

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 11:36 am
Middlesbrough loanee Zack Steffen has a knee issue (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Middlesbrough will check on the fitness of Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen for Monday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at home to Sunderland.

The goalkeeper missed the midweek defeat at Watford with a knee problem but could return for the Tees-Wear derby. Liam Roberts will deputise again if the USA international cannot recover in time.

Chris Wilder saw midfielder Jonny Howson (back) and defender Darragh Lenihan (ankle) forced off on Tuesday and both could sit out.

Chuba Akpom (knee) is already on the treatment table while fellow forward Josh Coburn left the club on transfer-deadline day to join Bristol Rovers on loan.

Sunderland started life under new manager Tony Mowbray with a 3-0 win over Rotherham and will aim to continue their momentum at the Riverside.

Three new arrivals were secured the day before the transfer deadline with Abdoullah Ba joining from Le Havre and Edouard Michut and Amad Diallo signing on loan from Paris St Germain and Manchester United respectively.

The trio will hope to make the squad but defender Dan Ballard (foot) and forward Leon Dajaku (thigh) remain out.

Midfielder Carl Winchester (back) was also on the absentee list but completed a loan switch to Shrewsbury on Thursday.

