Ben Woodburn a major doubt for Preston’s game against Birmingham

Ben Woodburn is a major doubt for Preston’s game against Birmingham.

The former Liverpool winger suffered an ankle injury in the win at Coventry in midweek and was due for a scan on Friday.

Alan Browne could be recalled and Emil Riis is aiming for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner against the Sky Blues.

Andrew Hughes is still struggling with a shoulder injury but Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire are back in training.

Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri should be available for Birmingham after their moves from Manchester United.

Chong has joined on a permanent deal with Mejbri signing on loan for the season.

Gary Gardner, Nico Gordon, Harlee Dean and George Friend are all still out for Birmingham with Przemyslaw Placheta.

Maxime Colin may return after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich.