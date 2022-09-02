Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Smith is available to make his Exeter debut at home to MK Dons.

The 27-year-old striker joined the Grecians from Leyton Orient before the transfer window closed.

Rekeem Harper is pushing for a full league debut following his loan switch from Ipswich.

Kyle Taylor remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate injury.

The Dons are still without Josh McEachran, Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson.

Former Chelsea midfielder McEachran is nearing a return, though, having begun light training after picking up an injury in the first game of the season.

Eisa remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Watson is on the mend after a hamstring injury.