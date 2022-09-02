Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Martial remains injured but big-money signing Antony could make his Manchester United debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

Martial missed the previous two matches with an Achilles issue and boss Erik ten Hag confirmed he will absent again this weekend.

Midfielder Casemiro is pushing for his first United start and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could be in the squad after joining on loan from Newcastle. Ten Hag is unsure whether full-backs Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be fit, but Facundo Pellistri, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams remain injured.

Mikel Arteta will make a late call on the availability of captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

The pair will be assessed on Saturday, but the Gunners manager was hopeful they will be fit enough to be included in the matchday squad.

Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is unlikely to play with a knee problem that has already kept him sidelined for Arsenal’s last two matches.

Provisional Arsenal squad: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Alencar, Turner Smith

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw, Malacia, McTominay, Casemiro, Fred, Van de Beek, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Elanga, Rashford, Sancho, Ronaldo.