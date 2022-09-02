Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic to keep improving ahead of Old Firm derby

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 4:45 pm
Ange Postecoglou has challenged Celtic to keep improving ahead of the derby against Rangers (Steve Welsh)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is targeting an improved performance as the champions bid to back up their 9-0 win over Dundee United when they host Rangers.

Postecoglou claimed there would be “zero” significance in going five points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership six matches in, and highlighted the fact that he lost his first derby meeting before winning the league after being asked about the importance of winning the opening clash with their city rivals this season.

Instead of being caught up in the hype, the former Australia head coach is looking for a continuation of the progress he has seen in his team in the early part of the campaign.

Celtic have scored 25 goals in six matches and Postecoglou was able to make nine changes for Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Ross County and still mastermind a 4-1 win.

“We have grown into the season and that’s what we are looking for – an improvement in our performance, an improvement in how we do things, and play our football, and overcome whatever challenge we have on Saturday,” said Postecoglou.

“That gets you three points and you move on to the next challenge.

“Our incentive is to keep performing to the levels we have and keep improving on them.”

After winning his first two battles with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Postecoglou suffered defeat against the Dutchman’s side in the Scottish Cup semi-finals and the final meeting in the league last season ended in a Parkhead draw.

But the Celtic boss stressed that the players would define the outcome.

“I know it’s fascinating for other people but I have never really been into manager versus manager – we don’t play the games.

“You assess each team as a separate entity and what you find is they always evolve. They have brought in some new players and lost some players. Their basic structure is fairly similar but with new additions it changes slightly because of the qualities the players they have brought in have got.

“We treat every opponent in the same manner in that we analyse them and respect them but ultimately it’s about what we bring to the table and how we can play our football and assert our dominance.

“They are a good side, they were a good side last year and have started the season strongly. From our perspective it’s about performing at the levels we know we can and try and exceed them. When we have done that, irrespective of the opposition, we have been hard to stop, and that will be our challenge again.”

New signing Oliver Abildgaard will not feature after arriving on loan from Rubin Kazan on Thursday but Postecoglou is delighted to get the powerful midfielder on board.

“He’s a player who is a little bit different to what we have already got here in terms of his attributes,” the manager said.

“But everyone I have spoken to about him from a character perspective says he is an outstanding person as well as an experienced and good player. He will fit in well.

“It’s no secret he brings a bit of size to our team. Most of our team would struggle to get on any rides at Disneyland.

“Particularly Gavin Strachan is happy in terms of set-pieces but it wasn’t just about getting a big body in there.

“I like that he plays the pivot really well when he needs to but can play in a double pivot. He is effective going forward but can also provide a shield.

“We have a squad that is strong enough now to compete on all the fronts we need to. I’m really happy with the business we have done.”

