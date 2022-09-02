Jonny Bairstow ruled out of England duty after ‘freak accident’ on golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Bairstow ruled out of England duty after ‘freak accident’ on golf course

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 5:15 pm
England’s Jonny Bairstow has suffered a freak injury (Simon Marper/PA)
Jonny Bairstow will miss England’s Test decider against South Africa this week and next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course.

Bairstow is understood to have slipped while approaching a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate, an innocuous incident that has left him requiring surgery and facing several months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old will be badly missed by his country, having hit a career-best run of form in the Test arena and just been handed a crucial new role at next month’s T20 tournament in Australia.

England’s World Cup squad contained a number of fitness concerns, with Bairstow considered a safe bet. Mark Wood (elbow) and Chris Woakes (shoulder and knee) were both included despite missing the entire domestic season and last playing competitively during the Test tour of the West Indies in March.

Chris Jordan (finger), Liam Livingstone (ankle) and Buttler (calf) are all currently injured, with Moeen Ali stepping in as skipper at the start of the Pakistan tour, while Reece Topley made an early exit from The Hundred to protect his body.

Reflecting on those issues, Key said: “We are optimistic, I suppose, but that might not be the best way to look at things with the way injuries have gone this year. Let’s hope our luck changes.”

Shortly after he spoke, events up north were about to change things for the worse.

Brook’s likely elevation, which has been in the works for some time, means a relatively straightforward swap in Ben Stokes’ Test team, albeit robbing the side of a player who has scored six centuries in 2022 and averages 75.66 since the start of the season. Brook could well find himself in pole position for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan which follows in December too, with no guarantee that Bairstow will be back in contention by then.

Phil Salt is the likeliest immediate beneficiary for the T20 World Cup, with Jacks ready to push his own case. Key expressed sympathy with the axed Roy, who has been a mainstay of the white-ball set-up since the start of Eoin Morgan’s 2015 overhaul, but appeared a long way from a U-turn when he discussed the 32-year-old recent struggles.

Jason Roy
“It’s unfortunate timing, but he’s hit a bad patch of form at the worst time,” he said.

“The game is about confidence as much as anything else. We’d be taking a gamble on him finding form. He was obviously very disappointed, I think ‘gutted’ was the phrase he used. He wanted to make sure this wasn’t the end.

“I certainly don’t think that this is the end of Jason Roy. I don’t see it by any stretch that his T20 career is over. It just leaves him in a place where he has to go and find form.”

England named three travelling standby players for the World Cup – pace bowlers Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson as well as spinner Liam Dawson – with Jordan Cox, Luke Wood, Tom Helm and Olly Stone completing the uncapped quintet alongside Jacks.

England’s T20 World Cup squad: J Buttler (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, H Brook, S Curran, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, B Stokes, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, M Wood.

England’s T20 squad to tour Pakistan: J Buttler (c), M Ali, H Brook, J Cox, S Curran, B Duckett, L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Helm, W Jacks, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, O Stone, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, L Wood, M Wood.

