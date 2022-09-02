Naby Sarr a doubt for Reading’s visit of Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading defender Naby Sarr could miss the visit of Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday.

The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the club’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday with a calf issue.

Scott Dann will not have a chance of featuring for Reading after injuring his hamstring while working towards being fully fit.

Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria remain on the long-term injury list for the Berkshire club.

Stoke could have Nick Powell available for the trip to Berkshire.

The 28-year-old midfielder has not played in any matches so far this season but is nearing a return after training on Friday.

Josh Laurent – who has not played since August 13 – is edging closer to a first team return.

Manager Alex Neil, who took charge on August 28, will be hoping for a first victory in only his second match in charge.