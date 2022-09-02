Gillingham duo Stuart O’Keefe and Glenn Morris set to return for Swindon visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling Gillingham will welcome back Glenn Morris and Stuart O’Keefe at home to Swindon.

Goalkeeper Morris and midfielder O’Keefe were rested for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Charlton in midweek.

Tanzania defender Haji Mnoga, who joined on loan from Portsmouth on deadline day, could also be involved in the matchday squad.

But Robbie McKenzie, who re-signed with the club on deadline day, is unlikely to feature for a Gills side who have won only once in six attempts in Sky Bet League Two.

Right-back Marcel Lavinier is in line to make his Swindon debut after arriving from Tottenham on deadline day.

Ronan Darcy has been playing as a makeshift full-back for the Robins but the arrival of Lavinier allows the midfielder to move into his more natural position.

Wales Under-21 striker Luke Jephcott could also play a role after signing a season-long loan deal from Plymouth, his arrival in Wiltshire coming as Harry McKirdy departed for Hibernian.

Tomi Adeloye has been ruled out for four to six weeks after scans on a thigh injury revealed a grade two tear, while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still three weeks away from being ready.