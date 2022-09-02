Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 11:40 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)

Steve Bruce claimed West Brom hero Brandon Thomas-Asante must have felt like he had won the lottery after scoring the last-gasp equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Burnley at The Hawthorns.

Thomas-Asante, a £300,000 signing from Salford just before the transfer deadline, came off the bench to score in the eighth minute of time added on.

His strike earned dominant Albion a deserved share of the spoils just as it looked like Jay Rodrigeuz’s 30th-minute penalty was going to send Burnley top of the Sky Bet Championship.

“It’s a great success story, isn’t it?” said Bruce.

“I’m delighted the kid got a goal. It was quite refreshing to see him with his mum and dad – it was a bit of a throwback to someone who feels he’s just won the lottery.

“And after that, he probably feels he has.”

West Brom wasted numerous chances throughout only to trail at half-time.

Jed Wallace and Kyle Bartley both hit the woodwork before Rodriguez coolly side-footed home from the spot, his fourth goal of the season.

On-loan Southampton striker Nathan Tella won the penalty when he was brought down by goalkeeper David Button.

But Thomas-Asante scooped home late on after John Swift’s cross was knocked back across by Burnley defender Connor Roberts.

Bruce added: “It was a great ball from Swifty. We had umpteen chances. We deserved it.”

Bruce revealed his frustration at missing out on signing Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah, on loan, and Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate after the paperwork for both failed to arrive with the EFL.

“We’re devastated, disappointed, angry and frustrated about what happened yesterday,” said Bruce.

“I’m not going to go into details because I don’t think that would be right.”

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany admitted his players were fatigued and was relieved to emerge with a point.

“I’ve been long enough in the game to recognise it’s a good point,” he said.

“It’s the first time where we’ve looked a bit leggy. I’m not saying we didn’t put in the effort because we always do – the boys were putting their bodies in the way to make it as hard as they could to make it difficult for West Brom to cross.

“That gave us a platform to defend the crosses but in the end, we didn’t take care of the ball and I think a lot of it was due to the players being tired.

“I could see they were really tired out there. We were playing against a team that could have got the three points. So it’s a good point for us.

Kompany insists he is not using the punishing Championship schedule as an excuse.

“It’s been game after game but I have no complaints,” he said.

“It’s exactly what I wanted because that’s why the Championship is special.

“We just kept giving the ball away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams
Serena Williams shows her love for the New York crowd (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Daniil Medvedev is through to the fourth round (Charles Krupa/AP)
Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios
erena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
It’s been a fun ride – Serena Williams bids farewell after US Open loss

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0
Aberdeen's Shahbaaz Tandoori offers a huge variety of dishes. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: You don't have to be a celebrity to enjoy red-carpet treatment at…
0
20 August 2022. Harlaw Park, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Inverurie Man of the Match - Mark Souter
Mark Souter says Inverurie need to tighten up ahead of Fraserburgh test
Rab's not sure about driving. It's the other people, and the road signs...
RAB MCNEIL: I'd love to ditch the car, it's the other drivers, see
0
Ross County's Jordan White is relishing the chance to shine against Aberdeen this weekend.
Aberdeen's extra effort at Annan showed their strengths, says Ross County striker Jordan White
1