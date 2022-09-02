Murray and Draper exits leave British US Open hopes with Norrie and Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Murray and Draper exits leave British US Open hopes with Norrie and Evans

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 12:56 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 8:13 am
Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were left flying the flag for Britain at the US Open after defeat for Andy Murray and Jack Draper’s untimely injury.

Murray fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1) 6-3 loss against 13th seed Matteo Berrettini while Draper sustained a thigh problem during the third set of his third-round contest with Karen Khachanov and pulled the plug down 6-3 4-6 6-5.

Britain had four men through to the third round for the first time at Flushing Meadows in the open era, and it is now down to Norrie and Evans to try to go further on Saturday.

Jack Draper succumbed to injury in New York
Jack Draper succumbed to injury in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Seventh seed Norrie takes on young Dane Holger Rune looking to make the fourth round in New York for the first time, while Evans can match his run from 12 months ago if he can beat former champion Marin Cilic.

Norrie and 19-year-old Rune have already met twice this season, with the British number one winning on both occasions in close contests.

“He’s just a very competitive kid,” said Norrie, who admitted he was nervous in his second-round victory over Joao Sousa.

“Just watching him practise, seeing his determination, seeing his level of focus, he really wants to be a top player. He’s out there training and putting in the hours. He’s very talented.

“Every time I’ve played him, it’s been a battle. I think he really wants to beat me. I’m going to have to improve and not going to have the chance to be a little bit nervous and a little bit tight.”

Evans goes into his contest with 2014 champion Cilic as a slight underdog but can take confidence from having won their only previous meeting, albeit five years ago at the Australian Open.

Murray had mixed feelings following his loss as he fell short of making the fourth round of a slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017.

The Scot said: “I’m surprised I’m still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.

Andy Murray lost to Matteo Berrettini
Andy Murray lost to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)

“Matches like this, I’m really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I’m able to do that. I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get over the line today.

“But I get reminded, ‘this is the first time you’ve made the third round here since 2016’. It’s been a difficult six years for me. It’s been really hard. I’m hoping that in the future I can go further but, considering, I did all right.”

Draper looked well placed to follow up his brilliant win over Felix Auger-Aliassime with another notable victory but began to struggle physically after going a break up in the third set and, concerned about making the problem worse, opted to shake hands.

But he leaves New York knowing he will be a top-50 player at the end of the tournament and feeling more confident than ever about his career.

The 20-year-old said: “I know the only way to do it is to keep your head up and stay positive, with your shoulders back and just keep moving forward. There’s plenty of worse things going on in the world than getting injured in the third round of the US Open when I’m 20 years old.

“I think the exciting thing is I’ve got such a long way to go, I can improve so much. My game is probably at 60 per cent of my capacity. I honestly believe that. I think I’m ready to do it, but it’s just going to take time.”

In doubles, top seeds and defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram eased into the third round but there was disappointment for Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, the runners-up last year, who went out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army
Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Andy Murray was knocked out of the US Open (Seth Wenig/AP)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0