Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tiger Woods, Simone Biles and LeBron James pay tribute to Serena Williams

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 8:09 am Updated: September 3, 2022, 8:49 am
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tiger Woods called Serena Williams “literally the greatest” after she bowed out of professional tennis with a third-round defeat at the US Open.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion produced a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, but succumbed 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams’ appearance at Flushing Meadows was set to be her career swansong and her defeat led to an outpouring of support and affection from across the sporting world.

Woods, the 15-time major golf champion who had been in attendance for her second-round win, said: “You’re literally the greatest on and off the court.

“Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!”

American gymnast Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and 19-time world champion, hailed Williams’ impact beyond the tennis court.

She tweeted: “Thank you @serenawilliams for transcending sports for black athletes, female athletes and every athlete.

“Such a pleasure to watch, thanks for being an inspiration”.

Among others to pay tribute to Williams following Friday’s loss was four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who described her as “unbelievable”.

“You’re a goat”, James said, using the common sports term for ‘greatest of all time’.

“What you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women and what you’ve done for the category of sport is unprecedented.

“I just want to say thank you for being this inspiration for so many and… for showing the world every time you were out there you were the greatest. Win, lose or draw, it didn’t matter. We all knew that you were the greatest.

“You have been unbelievable. I salute you. When I see you I’ll give you a big giant hug as well, to show my appreciation.”

India batter Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored the most runs in Test cricket, wrote: “Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel.

“Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career, @serenawilliams.

Billie Jean King, a 12-time grand slam singles champion, believes Williams is only just getting started with her lifetime achievements.

She tweeted: “Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues.”

Coco Gauff said Williams was responsible for her believing in her own tennis career.

“Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream,” the French Open finalist said on her social media accounts.

“The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words than can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you. GOAT!”

Among the many others paying tribute from within the tennis world was former US Open champion Andy Roddick, who tweeted: “I love you @serenawilliams. It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have.

“Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers
Max Verstappen topped qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix (Peter Dejong/AP).
Max Verstappen takes pole position for Dutch Grand Prix and delights orange army
Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning…
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’

More from Press and Journal

Crowds queue up for fresh seafood at the Peterhead Seafood Festival. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Peterhead Seafood Festival makes its return to the fishing village - were you…
0
Visitors enjoying the artwork at Aberdeen Art Fair. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Did you attend the launch of Aberdeen Art Fair?
0
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture from Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain across north and north-east ahead of Tour of…
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we've come in the…
0