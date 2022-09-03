Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: September 3, 2022, 2:49 pm
Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield will wear his father's number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Football fans were left emotional as it was announced that Jay Stansfield will wear the number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father, Adam Stansfield, died from cancer and the number was retired in his honour.

The 19-year-old forward is on loan at the League One club from Fulham, following in his father’s footsteps, who died aged 31 in 2010 after 142 appearances for City.

The number nine shirt was retired for nine years after Stansfield’s death but will now be worn by his son for the remainder of the season, the club announced on Friday.

“Homecoming,” Exeter tweeted alongside a video of the teenager donning the kit.

Football fans left comments of support on the platform.

“He will do his dad proud and our club… We are lucky to have him back. Stories like this make you proud,” one person wrote.

“When I heard this earlier it made me so happy. Adam his dad was a humble footballer who always gave his all for us and was a fine player. Up The City!”

“I don’t think a football transfer has made me feel quite this emotional… Top work,” another said.

Exeter defender Pierce Sweeney tweeted: “Anyone else been walking around the house singing ‘sing a song for Stannooooo’”

Former Grecians Padraig Amond and Jon Challinor also posted responses, the former calling it “an amazing and emotional signing” while Challinor claimed: “I’m not crying I’ve just got something in my eye”

