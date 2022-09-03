How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers

By Press Association
September 3, 2022, 4:01 pm
Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic

Joe Hart – Has established himself as an integral part of the Celtic team but had an unusually quiet day for an Old Firm game, with a couple of decent saves in the closing stages. 6 (out of 10).

Josip Juranovic – The right-back got some good crosses in and forced Rangers back toward their own goal with his propensity to drive forward. 7.

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Strong and composed in defence, terrific in the air as usual and coped well with what little Rangers threat there was for most of the game. 8.

Carl Starfelt – Has taken time to settle at Celtic Park and had a couple of slack moments before going off injured early in the second half. 6.

Greg Taylor – The former Kilmarnock left-back has begun to win over the Celtic faithful this season and had another solid performance at left-back, setting up Abada for his second goal. 7.

Callum McGregor – The Hoops skipper drives on the champions on a weekly basis  and controlled the tempo in a commanding Celtic performance. 8.

Reo Hatate – The mobile Japanese midfielder got himself around the pitch, was industrious as usual and impressed with his distribution. 7.

Matt O’Riley – Has shown himself to be an accomplished midfielder with good positioning and clever passing and Rangers found him a constant threat going forward. 8.

Jota – The Portuguese winger is a huge favourite with the Celtic fans and again thrilled, glossing his performance with a fantastic finish to make it 2-0. 8.

Kyogo Furuhashi – A hero to the Celtic supporters, the prolific Japan striker had to go off injured early in the contest. 5.

Liel Abada –  The speedy Israel winger scored a double from a poaching position to have the points tied up for half-time. 8.

Substitutes – Giorgos Giakoumakis came on for Furuhashi and kept the Gers defence occupied while David Turnbull added a fourth goal gifted by Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin. Moritz Jenz,  Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy kept Celtic on top. 7.

Rangers

Jon McLaughlin- The goalkeeper had a nightmare. Did not look great at Abada’s double and gifted David Turnbull a fourth by passing straight to the Hoops substitute. 4.

James Tavernier – The Gers skipper is often the side’s most creative and dangerous player but had his hands full defending. 5.

Connor Goldson – the lynchpin of the Gers defence worked hard to keep Celtic at bay as they swarmed all over the Rangers box. 6.

James Sands – The United States international is a makeshift centre-back in the midst of an injury crisis and at times it showed. 5.

Borna Barisic – The Croatia left-back has been up and down during his Gers career and it was the same again on Saturday, with some poor defending but great crosses. 5.

Glen Kamara – Linked with a move away in the transfer window, the midfielder struggled to contain the Celtic engine room and was replaced at the break. 4.

John Lundstram – Anchor man in the Rangers midfield, he struggled to cope with the sheer pace and energy of the Hoops. 4

Steven Davis – The veteran Northern Ireland midfielder found the speed of the game a bit much. 4.

Malik Tillman – On loan from Bayern Munich, the talented attacker has impressed with his start to the season but failed to impact this game. 5

Ryan Kent – The Rangers attacker looked the most likely in Light Blue in the first half and produced several nutmegs but was unable to penetrate the Celtic defence and fell away after the break. 5.

Antonio Colak – The in-form Croatia striker has scored seven goals in seven games but missed a great chance at 1-0 and was shackled for the most part. 4.

Substitutes: Scott Wright tried hard when he came on for the start of the second half while Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack and Fashion Sakala came on when the game was done. 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Evans had no regrets after losing out to former champion Marin Cilic in a lengthy tussle in the third round of the US Open (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Dan Evans: No regrets following third-round US Open loss to ex-champ Marin Cilic
Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Richard Gasquet (Adam Hunger/AP)
Rafael Nadal defeats Richard Gasquet to move to US Open fourth round
Dan Evans was unable to get past Marin Cilic (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Former champion Marin Cilic ends Dan Evans’ US Open run in four sets
Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players (Charles Krupa/AP)
Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships
Tyson Fury took part in WWE’s Clash at the Castle (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury intends to announce future fight plans next week
Sam Cook took four wickets for the Trent Rockets (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Cook eyes England chance after Hundred heroics
Rafael Leao struck twice for AC Milan at the San Siro (Luca Bruno/AP)
AC Milan battle back to beat city rivals Inter
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sends on substitute Cristiano Ronaldo (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Erik ten Hag to play role of teacher and friend to United star Cristiano…
Mikel Arteta believes consistency is very important at a big club (Adam Davy/PA)
Mikel Arteta feels consistency in his message has helped Arsenal’s strong start
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knows the Foxes face a new reality. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brendan Rodgers sets 40-points target as situation is ‘totally different’ now

More from Press and Journal

People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lighting strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0
Cove Rangers players celebrate Jamie Masson's goal. Photos by Chris Sumner
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre praises substitutes' role in 2-2 draw with Hamilton Accies